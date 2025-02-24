How to watch today's Roma vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A revitalised Roma will aim to stretch their unbeaten run in Serie A on Monday as they host bottom-placed Monza at the Stadio Olimpico.

Fresh off a hard-fought draw in last week's first-leg clash with Porto, Roma returned for Thursday’s decisive second leg of their knockout round playoff. Despite having lost all three previous encounters with the Portuguese side in UEFA competitions, a stunning double from Paulo Dybala propelled the Italians to a 3-2 victory on the night, sealing a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Back in October, Dany Mota's strike secured a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Now, Monza will attempt to claim their first-ever Serie A win against Roma, having come up short in all five prior league matchups.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Roma vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Monza kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy on Monday, February 24, 2025, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma's leading Serie A scorer, Artem Dovbyk, was forced to miss the Porto showdown due to a thigh strain, and it remains uncertain whether he’ll recover in time for Monday’s fixture. Should he remain sidelined, Eldor Shomurodov is poised to step in as his replacement.

Otherwise, manager Claudio Ranieri has the luxury of a mostly fit squad, with no fresh injury concerns to manage. Bryan Cristante and Alexis Saelemaekers return from their Europa League suspensions, while January arrival Devyne Rensch made his comeback from injury during the midweek clash.

Monza team news

On the flip side, Monza continues to struggle with a lengthy injury list, including absences for Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, Samuele Birindelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, and skipper Matteo Pessina.

Defensively, doubts linger over both Luca Caldirola and Stefan Lekovic, while Armando Izzo is suspended. As a result, Inter Milan loanee Tomas Palacios will compete with Arvid Brorsson for a place alongside Danilo D'Ambrosio and Andrea Carboni in the back three.

Up front, Mota, who hasn't found the net since October, will be tasked with supporting either Keita Balde or Silvere Ganvoula.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links