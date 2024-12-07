How to watch today's Roma vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to finally steady the ship, a struggling Roma side will host fellow Serie A battlers Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

Monday's 2-0 loss at home to a relentless Atalanta BC left Roma languishing with just 13 points from 14 matches this season—a dismal average of fewer than one point per game. This marks only the third time in their history that they’ve started a Serie A campaign so poorly.

As they prepare for their showdown in the capital, Lecce's historical record at the Olimpico does them no favors, having managed just two victories in 36 league visits to Roma's fortress. However, a recent resurgence under new manager Marco Giampaolo has seen the Salentini draw level on points with their Roman counterparts, injecting hope into their campaign.

Roma vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, December 7, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Veteran defender Mats Hummels, who limped off during Monday's defeat, missed two training sessions but is expected to be fit for Saturday. Should he feature, it would mark his third consecutive start following a lengthy stint on the bench during the previous managerial regime.

Manager Claudio Ranieri could also welcome Mario Hermoso back into the fold, bolstering his defensive options. Additionally, promising youngster Niccolo Pisilli is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

In attack, Paulo Dybala, who has a stellar record against Lecce with four goals in six Serie A clashes, is set to support Artem Dovbyk. Dybala's impressive scoring rate of a goal every 101 minutes against Lecce makes them one of his favorite opponents.

Lecce team news

Meanwhile, Lecce is grappling with an injury crisis, missing several key players, including Lameck Banda, Antonino Gallo, Kevin Bonifazi, and Balthazar Pierret. Adding to their woes, Filip Marchwinski suffered a sprained ankle in training and could also be unavailable.

In Gallo's absence, Patrick Dorgu might revert to his former role at left-back, although Andy Pelmard offers an alternative for that position.

At the other end, Nikola Krstovic will lead Lecce's attack, hoping to better his modest tally of two league goals this season. Interestingly, the Montenegrin forward managed to score more in a single UEFA Nations League match against Turkey in November, underlining his potential to shine when it counts.

