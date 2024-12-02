How to watch today's Roma vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta are set to visit Roma on Monday night for a Serie A showdown as they aim to keep the heat on the league leaders.

The Bergamo outfit is in red-hot form and appears well-placed to outclass their hosts, who are still finding their feet under new boss Claudio Ranieri. The struggles continue for Roma, who remain winless under Ranieri’s guidance. After a narrow 1-0 loss to Napoli in their last league outing, they managed only a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

Roma's poor run has now stretched to five games without a victory across all competitions, including two defeats. Their home form has been equally disappointing, losing two of their last three Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico, most recently falling 3-2 to Bologna.

In stark contrast, Atalanta are hitting all the right notes this season. Gian Piero Gasperini's men are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions, racking up 10 wins in that stretch. They sit just a point shy of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Key to Atalanta's success has been the clinical finishing of Mateo Retegui, who has spearheaded their attacking exploits. The team secured a 3-1 victory over Parma in their most recent league match before delivering a stunning 6-1 demolition of Young Boys in the Champions League midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Roma vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, December 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri welcomed Alexis Saelemaekers back to the squad on Thursday after the winger's two-month absence due to an ankle injury. However, the veteran coach will once again be without Mario Hermoso and Eldor Shomurodov. Rising talent Niccolo Pisilli is unavailable due to suspension for accumulated yellow cards, opening the door for captain Lorenzo Pellegrini to potentially reclaim a starting role.

In attack, Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy are expected to provide support for Artem Dovbyk, though Saelemaekers, Tommaso Baldanzi, and Matias Soule are all in contention should Ranieri decide to shuffle the deck.

Atalanta team news

For Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini will watch from the stands as he serves a touchline ban following his latest outburst in Parma. The visitors will be without Rome native Gianluca Scamacca and former Roma wing-back Davide Zappacosta, both sidelined with injuries. However, Nicolo Zaniolo could feature against his former club.

Remarkably, Giorgio Scalvini, who recently suffered an ACL injury, has made a swift recovery and is set to take a place on the bench.

Leading the charge for Atalanta is Mateo Retegui, the Serie A top scorer and the first player in the club’s history to notch 12 goals at this stage of the season. Supporting him in a dynamic attacking trio will be Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman, though the latter is yet to find the net against Roma.

