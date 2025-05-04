How to watch today's River Plate vs Velez Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate are set to host bitter foes Velez Sarsfield at a packed Estadio Mas Monumental on Sunday night in what promises to be a fiery derby, even if the stakes are lopsided.

The hosts have already punched their ticket to the Apertura playoffs, while Velez are out of the running, sitting a lowly 11th in Group B. But make no mistake, derby pride is on the line, and with nothing to lose, the visitors might just come swinging.

Velez are living proof that staying at the summit is far tougher than reaching it. Just a short time ago, they were lifting silverware, but this campaign has been one to forget. A couple of late wins have papered over the cracks, giving them a shot at salvaging ninth place with an unlikely upset over River. Still, it's been a far cry from their title-winning form.

For River Plate, the recent win over Boca Juniors might not have altered the table dramatically, but Superclasico losses often trigger chaos behind the scenes — and this time, Boca blinked first. Fernando Gago was shown the door after the defeat, while Marcelo Gallardo earned a reprieve, though whispers about his future haven't faded just yet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield will be played at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate head into the derby with a growing injury list that's giving boss Marcelo Gallardo more headaches than he'd like. The backline, in particular, has been hit hard — Paulo Díaz and Gonzalo Montiel are sidelined with hamstring issues, while Lucas Martínez Quarta misses out through suspension. Creative spark Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez is also unavailable due to a calf problem, and midfield engine Maximiliano Meza is nursing a tendon injury. Young forward Agustin Roberto remains a long-term absentee with a torn ACL.

Velez Sarsfield team news

Velez Sarsfield are not exactly arriving in full health either. A string of long-term injuries has trimmed down their squad and left head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto with limited wiggle room. Rising star Thiago Fernandez and defender Fabian Monzon are both out with ACL tears, taking away key depth on both ends of the pitch. Joaquin Garcia is also ruled out with a broken ankle, while Jano Gordon sits this one out through suspension after seeing red last time out.

