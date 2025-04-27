How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate welcome fierce rivals Boca Juniors to El Monumental on Sunday evening for a heavyweight Superclásico showdown.

Both sides have already punched their tickets to the Round of 16, but bragging rights are very much on the line. Boca have been the team to beat this season, racking up 10 wins from their first 14 outings to sit atop the Liga Profesional.

River, who have tasted defeat just once in league play, will be itching to derail their archrivals' title charge and make a statement of their own in front of a packed home crowd.

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

River Plate head into the Superclásico with several fitness concerns clouding their preparations. Paulo Díaz (hamstring), Maximiliano Meza (tendon), Gonzalo Martínez (calf), and Agustín Roberto (ACL) have all been ruled out, thinning Marcelo Gallardo’s options ahead of the massive showdown.

There's also uncertainty surrounding the availability of star striker Miguel Borja, who is battling a muscular problem and remains a major doubt for the match. Despite the injury setbacks, it's expected that head coach Marcelo Gallardo will stay loyal to his trusted defensive unit, featuring Marcos Acuña, Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta, and Gonzalo Montiel.

Boca Juniors team news

It's been anything but smooth sailing for Boca Juniors this week. Just days before the highly anticipated Superclásico against River Plate, the club confirmed that Edinson Cavani has suffered a calf injury and will be unavailable for Sunday's showdown at the Monumental.

The Uruguayan star's absence is a massive blow for Boca, as Cavani was expected to be a key figure in one of the biggest matches of the season. What initially appeared to be a minor knock turned out to be more serious, forcing manager Fernando Gago to reshuffle his attacking plans. Miguel Merentiel is now set to lead the line, with Exequiel Zeballos likely to feature on the wing to provide width and pace.

Adding to Boca's selection headaches, Kevin Zenón will also miss the clash due to a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Tomás Belmonte, who was in line for a starting role, has been temporarily sidelined by a bout of fever.

Up front, Boca is also monitoring Milton Giménez, who picked up an ankle sprain against Belgrano. While not officially ruled out, he has been training separately, along with Ander Herrera, who continues to nurse a minor physical issue.

Still, there's a silver lining for Gago's squad. After a lengthy four-month layoff, Jorge Figal has returned to full training and could be included among the substitutes. Milton Delgado has also shaken off a muscle strain and is available for selection, while veteran defender Marcos Rojo, an influential presence in the dressing room, is back training with the group as well.

In defense, Luis Advíncula is expected to retain his place at right-back, keeping Lucas Blondel waiting in the wings. On the opposite flank, Lautaro Blanco seems to have won the battle for the left-back slot ahead of Marcelo Saracchi, though Frank Fabra is pushing hard to re-enter the mix.

