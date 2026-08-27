Liga Portugal - Game Week 4 28 Aug 2026 - 15:15 Estadio dos Arcos

Today's game between Rio Ave and Sporting CP will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 3:15 PM.

Rio Ave vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. Details on each option are listed below.

Sporting CP travel to Vila do Conde to face Rio Ave at the Estadio dos Arcos in the fourth round of the Liga Portugal season. Rui Borges' side arrive as one of the division's early pacesetters, sitting second in the table after a strong start to the campaign.

Rio Ave have had a mixed opening to the season. Sotiris Sylaidopoulos' side lost their first two league matches before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Estoril on August 22, a result that will have lifted spirits at the Estadio dos Arcos heading into this home fixture.

Sporting, by contrast, have looked sharp in the early weeks. Back-to-back Liga Portugal wins over Vitoria de Guimaraes and Alverca have established them as genuine title contenders, and Borges will be targeting three more points on the road.

The Lions do carry some uncertainty off the pitch. Defender Goncalo Inacio has been the subject of reported interest from clubs including Barcelona and AC Milan, and Borges has publicly acknowledged he cannot guarantee the Portugal international will remain at the club before the transfer window closes. Whether that distraction filters onto the pitch remains to be seen.

Rio Ave will draw confidence from their home crowd and the knowledge that Sporting arrive with a depleted squad. Four players are unavailable for the visitors, and the hosts will look to exploit any gaps in a Lions side that has shown defensive vulnerabilities this season.

For details on how to watch this Liga Portugal fixture live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Rio Ave vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rio Ave head coach Sotiris Sylaidopoulos has four players unavailable for this fixture. Cezary Miszta, Joao Tome, Brandon Aguilera, and Ryan Guilherme are all listed as injured, with no suspensions reported. Sylaidopoulos' projected XI reads: Ennio van der Gouw; Francisco Petrasso, Nelson Abbey, Jakub Brabec, Giorgos Liavas; Diogo Nascimento, Jalen Blesa, Tamas Nikitscher, Diogo Bezerra; Roland Galcik, Tamble Monteiro.

Rui Borges is without four players for the trip to Vila do Conde. Salvador Blopa, Joao Simoes, Nuno Santos, and Fotis Ioannidis are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Borges' projected XI reads: Rui Silva; Zeno Debast, Maximiliano Araujo, Ivan Fresneda, Ibrahima Ba; Rodrigo Zalazar, Issa Doumbia, Nestory Irankunda, Sergi Altimira; Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rio Ave have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga Portugal victory over Estoril on August 22. Before that, they lost 2-0 to FC Porto in the league and 1-0 to Gil Vicente. Their other results include a 2-2 friendly draw with Al Ahli and a 3-0 friendly win over Portimonense. Across those five matches, Rio Ave have scored five goals and conceded five.

Sporting CP have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Liga Portugal win over Alverca on August 22. Prior to that, they beat Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-2 in the league and drew 2-2 with Estrela da Amadora on the opening day. Their other results include a 4-1 friendly win over Nottingham Forest and a 2-0 victory over Monaco. Sporting have scored 14 goals across those five games, conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 11, 2026, when Sporting CP beat Rio Ave 4-1 at the Estadio dos Arcos in the Liga Portugal. Before that, Sporting won 4-0 at home in the league on December 28, 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, Sporting have won all five, including two Taca de Portugal victories in April 2025, scoring 13 goals and conceding two.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, Sporting CP currently sit in second place, while Rio Ave are positioned tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rio Ave vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: