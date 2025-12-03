How to watch today's Reus vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Sociedad will look to dodge an upset in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night as they square off against fourth-division side Reus FCR, a classic David vs. Goliath fixture that the Basque outfit will be desperate not to slip up in.

La Real reached the second round in cruise control, easing past SD Negreira with a 3-0 win, while Reus FCR had to sweat it out, edging CE Europa on penalties to keep their cup dream alive.

Reus vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadi Municipal de Reus on Wednesday, December 3, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Reus team news

Up front, Reus are expected to once again rely on Ricardo Vaz, who has been their danger man this season. The 31-year-old has already hit six goals in 12 outings and found the net in the previous round, making him their biggest attacking threat. Aitor Serrano and Xavi Jaime should join him in the forward areas, while Sergi Casals appears locked in as a key figure in the defensive line.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, come into the tie with a worryingly long list of absentees; Yangel Herrera, Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Inaki Ruperez and Jon Karrikaburu are all sidelined.

Head coach Francisco is expected to rotate heavily from the side that faced Villarreal, with Arsen Zakharyan, Mikel Goti Lopez and Benat Turrientes all likely to be drafted into the starting XI. There will also be a shake-up in goal, with Unai Marrero poised to make just his second appearance of the season between the sticks.

