How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (30-31) roll into Ohio to open a three-game National League clash with the Cincinnati Reds (30-33) on Friday. It’s the first meeting of the year between these two clubs. Arizona wraps up a successful set in Atlanta Thursday after bagging the first two games, while Cincinnati had a breather Thursday following a frustrating home series loss to Milwaukee.

The D-backs had been reeling, dropping nine of ten prior to their trip to Atlanta, so their back-to-back wins came at just the right time. Still, they sit 6.5 games back in the NL West and are trailing the Giants by 3.5 games for third.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is back in action after cooling off for a day at home. The Reds dropped two of three to the Brewers and have now fallen to fourth place in the NL Central — nine games adrift of the first-place Cubs and four behind third-place Milwaukee.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH and ARID

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025 , at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, June 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

For the Reds, offense has been hit-or-miss. Matt McLain knocked in their only run in a 9-1 loss on Wednesday, hitting from the ninth spot. He’s struggled with consistency, batting just .175, but has chipped in six home runs and 19 RBIs. The heart of Cincinnati’s lineup belongs to Elly De La Cruz, who leads the team in nearly every major offensive category — 12 homers, 43 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. He hits third and is the spark the Reds lean on. Beyond him, power has been scarce. Will Benson, hitting eighth, is next in line with six long balls, offering outfield versatility.

On the mound, the Reds will send out Nick Lodolo for his 13th start. The 27-year-old lefty leads Cincinnati in innings pitched and carries a solid 3.10 ERA. Though he’s gone 4-4 individually, the Reds have won just one of his last five outings. Lodolo was sharp in his last start — six scoreless innings against the Cubs in a no-decision.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

As they hit the road again, they’ve yet to announce a starting pitcher for Friday's opener, with top arms Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt unavailable due to schedule. That points to a likely bullpen game for Arizona — a concern, given their 4.68 ERA ranks 24th league-wide. Arizona's offense has started to wake up, powered by Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, who each smashed a pair of homers in the opening win over Atlanta.

Marte, despite some injury setbacks (26 games missed), remains productive with a .293 average, 10 homers, and 17 RBIs batting second. Carroll, the spark plug at the top of the lineup, leads the team with 18 bombs and 10 stolen bases — making a strong case for an All-Star nod. Third baseman Eugenio Suárez brings the pop in the middle of the order, leading the club with 44 RBIs and adding 16 homers.

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 7 First-Pitch Time 4:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Nick Martínez Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Ryne Nelson TV Channel FDSOH and ARID Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 8 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Brady Singer Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Zac Gallen TV Channel FDSOH and ARID Livestream Fubo

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record