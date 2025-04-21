How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox are eyeing a series win on home turf as they gear up for their annual Patriots’ Day clash with the Chicago White Sox on Monday morning at Fenway Park. The finale wraps up a four-game set between two teams trending in opposite directions — but both still searching for stability.
Boston took the first two games in convincing fashion, including a gritty 10-inning, 4-3 win Saturday. However, Sunday's 8-4 defeat left a bitter taste, with the Red Sox going silent at the plate over the final seven innings and surrendering six runs late. Wilyer Abreu's three-run blast in the first inning provided all the early fireworks, but Boston's bats went cold from there.
Despite the loss, the Red Sox have a chance to seal a 3-1 series victory and avoid dropping a third game this season to a White Sox squad that has managed just five wins overall — three of which have come against Boston.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
Monday, April 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time
11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT
Venue
Fenway Park
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox team news
Monday's start goes to Walker Buehler, who is still settling into life in a Red Sox uniform. The right-hander has had an uneven start to his Boston tenure (2-1, 5.23 ERA), but he enters on a more confident note after two solid outings, including a five-inning win over the Rays last Tuesday in which he allowed just two runs on three hits. He’ll be making his first career start against the White Sox.
Even with just six hits on Sunday, the Red Sox know their lineup can pack a punch. Kristian Campbell, the rookie second baseman, continues to impress early in his MLB journey. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and laced his fifth double of the season. Campbell has now reached base in 20 of his first 21 games — a bright spark in Boston's lineup.
Chicago White Sox team news
The White Sox, meanwhile, snapped a six-game losing streak and picked up their first road win of the season in Sunday’s comeback effort. Andrew Vaughn provided the key blow with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth, capping off a much-needed breakthrough for a club still trying to find its rhythm.
On the mound for Chicago will be Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA), still in search of his first major league victory. The 24-year-old righty has shown glimpses of promise, most recently tossing 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts against the Athletics last Wednesday. Though Monday will mark his first start versus Boston, Cannon did throw three scoreless frames in relief against the Red Sox last year.
Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/20/2025
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
4–8
04/20/2025
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
4–3
04/19/2025
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
10–3
04/13/2025
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
1–3
04/13/2025
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
3–2