Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay RaysGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox are eyeing a series win on home turf as they gear up for their annual Patriots’ Day clash with the Chicago White Sox on Monday morning at Fenway Park. The finale wraps up a four-game set between two teams trending in opposite directions — but both still searching for stability.

Boston took the first two games in convincing fashion, including a gritty 10-inning, 4-3 win Saturday. However, Sunday's 8-4 defeat left a bitter taste, with the Red Sox going silent at the plate over the final seven innings and surrendering six runs late. Wilyer Abreu's three-run blast in the first inning provided all the early fireworks, but Boston's bats went cold from there.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox have a chance to seal a 3-1 series victory and avoid dropping a third game this season to a White Sox squad that has managed just five wins overall — three of which have come against Boston.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

Monday, April 21, 2025

First-Pitch Time

11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT

Venue

Fenway Park

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Monday's start goes to Walker Buehler, who is still settling into life in a Red Sox uniform. The right-hander has had an uneven start to his Boston tenure (2-1, 5.23 ERA), but he enters on a more confident note after two solid outings, including a five-inning win over the Rays last Tuesday in which he allowed just two runs on three hits. He’ll be making his first career start against the White Sox.

Even with just six hits on Sunday, the Red Sox know their lineup can pack a punch. Kristian Campbell, the rookie second baseman, continues to impress early in his MLB journey. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and laced his fifth double of the season. Campbell has now reached base in 20 of his first 21 games — a bright spark in Boston's lineup.

Chicago White Sox team news

The White Sox, meanwhile, snapped a six-game losing streak and picked up their first road win of the season in Sunday’s comeback effort. Andrew Vaughn provided the key blow with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth, capping off a much-needed breakthrough for a club still trying to find its rhythm.

On the mound for Chicago will be Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA), still in search of his first major league victory. The 24-year-old righty has shown glimpses of promise, most recently tossing 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts against the Athletics last Wednesday. Though Monday will mark his first start versus Boston, Cannon did throw three scoreless frames in relief against the Red Sox last year.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/20/2025

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

4–8

04/20/2025

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

4–3

04/19/2025

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

10–3

04/13/2025

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

1–3

04/13/2025

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

3–2

