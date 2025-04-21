How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox are eyeing a series win on home turf as they gear up for their annual Patriots’ Day clash with the Chicago White Sox on Monday morning at Fenway Park. The finale wraps up a four-game set between two teams trending in opposite directions — but both still searching for stability.

Boston took the first two games in convincing fashion, including a gritty 10-inning, 4-3 win Saturday. However, Sunday's 8-4 defeat left a bitter taste, with the Red Sox going silent at the plate over the final seven innings and surrendering six runs late. Wilyer Abreu's three-run blast in the first inning provided all the early fireworks, but Boston's bats went cold from there.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox have a chance to seal a 3-1 series victory and avoid dropping a third game this season to a White Sox squad that has managed just five wins overall — three of which have come against Boston.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 11:10 am ET/8:10 am PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Monday's start goes to Walker Buehler, who is still settling into life in a Red Sox uniform. The right-hander has had an uneven start to his Boston tenure (2-1, 5.23 ERA), but he enters on a more confident note after two solid outings, including a five-inning win over the Rays last Tuesday in which he allowed just two runs on three hits. He’ll be making his first career start against the White Sox.

Even with just six hits on Sunday, the Red Sox know their lineup can pack a punch. Kristian Campbell, the rookie second baseman, continues to impress early in his MLB journey. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and laced his fifth double of the season. Campbell has now reached base in 20 of his first 21 games — a bright spark in Boston's lineup.

Chicago White Sox team news

The White Sox, meanwhile, snapped a six-game losing streak and picked up their first road win of the season in Sunday’s comeback effort. Andrew Vaughn provided the key blow with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth, capping off a much-needed breakthrough for a club still trying to find its rhythm.

On the mound for Chicago will be Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA), still in search of his first major league victory. The 24-year-old righty has shown glimpses of promise, most recently tossing 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts against the Athletics last Wednesday. Though Monday will mark his first start versus Boston, Cannon did throw three scoreless frames in relief against the Red Sox last year.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record