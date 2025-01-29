How to watch today's Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Salzburg and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid aim to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as they head to Austria for a showdown with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Having navigated through the qualification rounds, Salzburg entered the group stage with hopes of returning to the knockout rounds for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign when they advanced by finishing second in their group.

Atletico, meanwhile, have already ensured their involvement in the knockout phase in some capacity, boasting five wins and two losses from their seven league-phase matches. Currently sitting fifth, they hold a two-point cushion over teams outside the top eight. After losing two of their first three games, Angel Correa’s stoppage-time winner against PSG proved pivotal in reigniting their campaign.

How to watch Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, January 29, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Salzburg team news

Salzburg will have to make do without Karim Konate and Maurits Kjaergaard, who are sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Left-back Daouda Guindo is also a major doubt, having missed last week’s loss to Real Madrid due to a knee issue.

The Austrian club recently added Maximiliano Caufriez and Karim Onisiwo to their ranks on loan and a permanent basis, but neither player is registered for the league phase, leaving them unavailable for Wednesday's clash.

Atletico Madrid team news

On the Atletico side, Javi Galan is set to be sidelined for around four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in last week's Champions League game.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios will also be absent, serving a suspension following his straight red card in the first half against Bayer Leverkusen.

There is good news for the visitors, though, as defender Clement Lenglet returns to the backline after serving a one-match suspension in La Liga. Meanwhile, forward Alexander Sorloth made his return from injury as an unused substitute over the weekend and will be hoping to see action off the bench on Wednesday.

