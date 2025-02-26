How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will head to the Reale Arena on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos secured their spot in the final four with a thrilling 3-2 win over Leganes, while Real Sociedad booked their place with a solid 2-0 triumph against Osasuna.

The visitors will enter this encounter brimming with confidence after their 2-0 home victory over Girona on Sunday, drawing level on points with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, La Real climbed to ninth in La Liga after comfortably dispatching relegation-threatened Leganes with a convincing 3-0 win. Now, they’ll look to capitalize on home advantage in the first leg as they continue their pursuit of a fourth Copa del Rey title. In contrast, Real Madrid are eyeing their 21st triumph in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Reale Arena

La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be played at Reale Arena in San Sebastián, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Injury concerns continue for Real Sociedad, who remain without Hamari Traore, Luka Sucic, and Jon Pacheco. Adding to their woes, Nayef Aguerd was forced off early against Leganes with a fresh setback.

Arsen Zakharyan made his first La Liga start of an injury-ridden season last weekend but was substituted at halftime due to a minor knock, casting doubt over his availability for Wednesday.

On a brighter note, Igor Zubeldia and Sheraldo Becker will return from suspension and be available for selection. Zubeldia could slot into defense in place of Aguerd, while Olasagasti and Mikel Oyarzabal are also pushing for starts.

Real Madrid team news

For Real Madrid, both Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation from long-term knee injuries.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti might opt to give Federico Valverde additional rest, having left the midfielder on the bench against Girona.

Jude Bellingham is set to return to the starting lineup after missing the weekend game due to the first match of a two-game La Liga suspension.

Having featured in all three of Madrid's previous cup matches, Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois. Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia, and Dani Ceballos are also in contention for spots in Wednesday’s XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links