How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a nightmare start to the season, Real Salt Lake will be eager to right the ship as they host Seattle Sounders for their second MLS outing.

The Claret and Cobalt endured a humbling defeat in their season opener against San Jose Earthquakes, leaving them anchored at the foot of both the Western Conference and overall standings. Their struggles continued in continental action, suffering a 2-1 loss to CS Herediano at home on February 26, despite dominating the shot count 24 to six.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign in commanding fashion, securing a 3-1 home victory over Antigua GFC on the same day, matching their opponents in shot attempts.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

The MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 1, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Heading into Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be without Matthew Bell (hamstring), goalkeeper Zac MacMath (back), and Ariath Piol (hamstring). The team saw wholesale changes in their last match compared to the MLS opener, with only goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, midfielder Nelson Palacio, and forward Forster Ajago retaining their places.

Despite Pablo Mastroeni's tendency to shuffle his squad, Ajago—who found the net last time out—and Cabral are the most likely to keep their spots, though further tweaks are expected, albeit less drastic than before.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

As for Seattle, they emerged from their clash with Antigua without fresh injury concerns, with Reed Baker-Whiting remaining the only confirmed absentee due to a hamstring issue.

There are, however, doubts over the availability of Stefan Frei, who was left out of their previous squad. Meanwhile, Jordan Morris is expected to lead the line once again as he looks to build on his opening-day brace.

