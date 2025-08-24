How to watch today's Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid will look to keep their perfect start intact when they head north to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Sunday night in La Liga action.

Oviedo’s long-awaited return to the top flight got off on the wrong foot last weekend, as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Villarreal. Avoiding the drop will be their clear mission this season, though opening day reminded them just how steep the climb may be.

Madrid, on the other hand, have eyes on far bigger prizes. Their opener against Osasuna wasn't one for the scrapbook, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men still walked away with three points, a sign of champions finding a way even when not at their sparkling best.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid will be played at Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT on Sunday, August 24, in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Real Oviedo team news

The Asturians will be missing Alvaro Lemos through injury, while doubts linger over Santiago Colombatto, Jaime Seoane, and Lucas Ahijado.

David Costas returns from suspension, but they lose Alberto Reina, who saw red in last week's loss. Expect veteran forward Salomon Rondon to once again lead the line.

Real Madrid team news

For Los Blancos, injuries remain a headache, with Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Endrick, and Eduardo Camavinga all sidelined.

The good news is the return of Antonio Rüdiger from suspension, while Éder Militão, who came through the Osasuna clash unscathed, should again partner youngster Dean Huijsen in central defence. Further forward, Brahim Díaz may have done just enough to keep Rodrygo out of the starting XI for a second straight week.

