How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a frustrating Champions League setback as they resume their La Liga campaign with a showdown against Getafe at the Bernabeu this Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have endured a challenging run of form, losing three of their last five games across all competitions. This includes costly home defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan in late October and early November. Most recently, Real Madrid fell 2-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night, a result that underlined their struggles and left no room for excuses.

Getafe face a daunting task, as history is not on their side in this matchup. They have only secured six victories in 38 La Liga meetings with Real Madrid and haven’t tasted success at the Bernabeu since February 2008—a testament to the magnitude of this weekend's encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET/7:15 am PT on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without several key players, including Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba, who are all sidelined for the clash in Madrid. On a brighter note, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo could make their return after recovering from recent setbacks. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, and Kylian Mbappe are fit and ready despite concerns following their outing against Liverpool.

Changes to the starting XI are expected, with Lucas Vazquez likely slotting in at right-back, which would allow Federico Valverde to move back into midfield. There could also be an opportunity for Dani Ceballos in the centre of the park, as veteran Luka Modric is tipped for a rest on the bench. At left-back, Fran Garcia may come in for Ferland Mendy as Ancelotti looks to shuffle his defense.

Getafe team news

For Getafe, their selection headaches include the absence of Carles Alena, who is sidelined with a muscular injury. Meanwhile, Borja Mayoral is battling his own fitness concerns and is likely to start on the bench. Adding to their woes, suspensions will keep Bertug Yildirim and Djene Dakonam out of the lineup after both received yellow cards in their recent clash with Real Valladolid.

One player eager to make an impact is Alvaro Rodriguez, currently on loan at Getafe from Real Madrid. The 20-year-old striker, who netted his first goal for the club in the win over Real Valladolid, is expected to lead the attack against his parent club in what promises to be an intriguing subplot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links