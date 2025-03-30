How to watch today's Real Betis vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The latest chapter of the Seville derby unfolds at Estadio Benito Villamarín on Sunday, with Real Betis (12W-8D-8L, 6th) set to host Sevilla (9W-9D-10L, 12th) in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Manuel Pellegrini's side has been in fine form since the winter transfer window, bolstering their push for a UEFA Champions League spot while also chasing silverware in the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Sevilla, who have endured managerial instability in recent seasons, appear more settled under Garcia Pimienta, steering themselves comfortably into mid-table for the time being.

Real Betis vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Benito Villamarin

The match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Betis received a boost ahead of this game with Johnny Cardoso returning from suspension, though Giovani Lo Celso and Marc Roca remain sidelined. Pellegrini might stick with the same lineup that faced Leganés, but Cardoso could force his way back in if he shakes off a minor knock. On-loan Manchester United winger Antony continues to shine and is expected to retain his place on the right flank.

Sevilla team news

For Sevilla, Tanguy Nianzou is out with a muscle injury, while Djibril Sow and Lucien Agoume serve suspensions after accumulating yellow cards against Athletic Club. Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to step into midfield, potentially pushing Saul Niguez deeper to accommodate Juanlu Sanchez in an advanced role. Isaac Romero is set to lead the line once again, with Dodi Lukebakio, who has 11 La Liga goals this season, adding firepower from the flank.

