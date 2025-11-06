How to watch today's Real Betis vs Lyon Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Betis step back into Europa League action on Thursday night, welcoming Lyon to the Estadio La Cartuja for Matchday Four. With the group stage nearing its midpoint, this clash could carry significant weight in the race for knockout qualification.

Betis sit 16th in the league-phase standings after three outings. They opened with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Antony rescued a late point in front of the home crowd. Manuel Pellegrini's side then looked sharper in a composed 2-0 victory over Ludogorets.

Lyon arrive in Seville in a rich run of continental form. Paulo Fonseca's group have taken all nine points available, scored five times, and are yet to concede a single goal. They edged Utrecht 1-0 with substitute Tanner Tessmann grabbing the winner. That was followed by a 2-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg and another composed 2-0 result against Basel on Matchday Three, where Corentin Tolisso and Afonso Moreira found the net.

Real Betis vs Lyon kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Estadio de La Cartuja

The match between Real Betis and Lyon will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Real Betis team news

Betis are still without playmaker Isco Alarcon as he continues to recover from a long-term leg issue. Junior Firpo also remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

First-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez is dealing with fitness concerns and may miss out. Ricardo Rodriguez and Chimy Avila are both doubts after recent muscle complaints.

Lyon team news

For Lyon, Ernest Nuamah and Orel Mangala remain out with cruciate ligament injuries. Malick Fofana is also unavailable due to an ankle sprain.

Expect Martin Satriano to lead the line, while Corentin Tolisso has the creative burden in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BET Last 2 matches OL 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Lyon 1 - 0 Real Betis

Real Betis 0 - 0 Lyon 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

