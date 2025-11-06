+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoLyon
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Real Betis vs Lyon Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Real Betis and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis step back into Europa League action on Thursday night, welcoming Lyon to the Estadio La Cartuja for Matchday Four. With the group stage nearing its midpoint, this clash could carry significant weight in the race for knockout qualification.

Betis sit 16th in the league-phase standings after three outings. They opened with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Antony rescued a late point in front of the home crowd. Manuel Pellegrini's side then looked sharper in a composed 2-0 victory over Ludogorets.

Lyon arrive in Seville in a rich run of continental form. Paulo Fonseca's group have taken all nine points available, scored five times, and are yet to concede a single goal. They edged Utrecht 1-0 with substitute Tanner Tessmann grabbing the winner. That was followed by a 2-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg and another composed 2-0 result against Basel on Matchday Three, where Corentin Tolisso and Afonso Moreira found the net.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Real Betis and Lyon will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, which is offering a FREE trial to new members. Other streaming options include UniMas, DirecTV, TUDN and ViX.

Real Betis vs Lyon kick-off time

The match between Real Betis and Lyon will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Lyon lineups

1
A. Valles
3
D. Llorente
4
Natan
24
A. Ruibal
16
V. Gomez
21
M. Roca
8
P. Fornals
7
Antony
10
A. Ezzalzouli
20
G. Lo Celso
11
C. Bakambu
1
D. Greif
21
R. Kluivert
16
Abner
19
M. Niakhate
98
A. Maitland-Niles
7
A. Karabec
44
K. Merah
6
T. Tessmann
39
M. de Carvalho
29
E. Molebe
20
M. Satriano

Real Betis team news

Betis are still without playmaker Isco Alarcon as he continues to recover from a long-term leg issue. Junior Firpo also remains sidelined with a hamstring problem. 

First-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez is dealing with fitness concerns and may miss out. Ricardo Rodriguez and Chimy Avila are both doubts after recent muscle complaints.

Lyon team news

For Lyon, Ernest Nuamah and Orel Mangala remain out with cruciate ligament injuries. Malick Fofana is also unavailable due to an ankle sprain. 

Expect Martin Satriano to lead the line, while Corentin Tolisso has the creative burden in midfield.

Form

BET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

OL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BET

Last 2 matches

OL

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

