How to watch today's Real Betis vs HJK Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Real Betis and HJK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis will host HJK at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday for their final group-stage fixture in the UEFA Conference League. While the hosts need only a draw to secure their spot in the knockout round playoffs, the visitors face a do-or-die scenario and must claim all three points to keep their European campaign alive.

Betis endured a rough patch from November to early September, suffering three straight losses for the first time since March, conceding an average of three goals per game. However, they have since bounced back impressively with a four-match unbeaten streak, including three victories. Manager Manuel Pellegrini will be eager for his side to maintain this momentum in Thursday's clash.

HJK, on the other hand, saw their dominance in the Veikkausliiga come to an end last season, finishing third after winning four consecutive league titles. Their struggles on the road have carried over into Europe, where Toni Korkeakunnas' men have failed to secure a win in five away fixtures this season, including the playoffs (four losses and one draw).

Real Betis vs HJK kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Estadio Benito Villamarin

The UEFA Conference League match between Real Betis and HJK will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Thursday, December 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Real Betis team news

The hosts are likely to be without several key players due to injuries, including Rui Silva, Hector Bellerin, William Carvalho, and Nobel Mendy. However, there is a positive development as Pablo Fornals has returned to training after missing seven games with an injury and may feature in the squad.

After receiving a straight red card in Betis' recent La Liga victory over Villarreal, Chimy Avila is suspended for Sunday’s league match against Rayo Vallecano. As a result, he is expected to retain his spot in the starting XI for Thursday's European encounter.

HJK team news

For the visitors, Hassane Bande and Brooklyn Lyons-Foster are pushing for starts after coming off the bench at halftime in the recent match against Molde. Bande could be deployed on the flanks, while Lyons-Foster may feature in a defensive quartet alongside Giorgos Antzoulas, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, and Noah Pallas.

Leading the attack for HJK will be Scottish forward Erwin, who has been in fine form with 11 goals since joining the club during the summer. His performance will be pivotal as the visitors aim to pull off an upset in Seville.

