How to watch today's Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga leaders Barcelona will aim to secure consecutive league wins this Saturday afternoon as Hansi Flick's squad travels to Seville for a clash with an erratic Real Betis side.

The Blaugrana lead the La Liga standings, holding a four-point cushion over arch-rivals Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Real Betis find themselves in 10th place, having amassed just 20 points from their opening 15 fixtures of the season.

Real Betis struggled to impress midweek in the Copa del Rey but eventually overcame Sant Andreu with a 3-1 victory. The match was locked at 1-1 deep into the second half before late strikes from Marc Bartra and Abde Ezzalzouli sealed the win for the Andalusian outfit.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's men reclaimed their four-point cushion at the summit of La Liga by dismantling Real Mallorca 5-1 on their visit to the Balearic Islands. The emphatic win was fueled by a brace from Raphinha, with additional goals from Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong, and Pau Vitor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Betis vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Benito Villamarin

The match will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on Saturday, December 7, with kick-off at 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Intriguingly, Vitor Roque is eligible to play against his parent club this weekend. The 19-year-old Brazilian, who joined Real Betis on loan from Barcelona during the summer, has netted five times in 18 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side. That tally already surpasses the two goals he managed in his first 16 outings for the Catalan giants.

Pablo Fornals is expected to recover from a muscle injury and return to the starting XI for Betis. However, the hosts will remain without Johnny Cardoso, Nobel Mendy, Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, and Isco, who are all sidelined. Abde Ezzalzouli, formerly of Barcelona, is likely to feature on the wing after his midweek heroics.

Barcelona team news

On the other hand, Barcelona still has a lengthy injury list. Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Ronald Araujo remain unavailable, though the team emerged unscathed from their outing against Mallorca.

Robert Lewandowski, who was rested midweek due to a busy fixture schedule, is set to return to the starting lineup. The Polish marksman, with 15 La Liga goals to his name this season, will lead the attack, likely relegating Ferran Torres to the bench.

In midfield, De Jong, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez provide options if Flick opts to shuffle his pack, but the only anticipated change from the Mallorca game is Lewandowski's inclusion. Alejandro Balde is expected to retain his spot at left-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

