How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to resume their IPL 2025 journey with a clash against the already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 65, now taking place at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 23. Originally slated for Bengaluru, the fixture was relocated due to persistent weather issues across southern India.

Having sealed their playoff berth thanks to Gujarat Titans’ win over Delhi Capitals, Rajat Patidar's side sit pretty in second place with 17 points. With two league games left on their slate, RCB are eyeing a top-two finish that would hand them a vital second shot at a place in the final.

While RCB are surging toward the playoffs, SRH are playing for pride after officially bowing out of the tournament. But the 2024 runners-up aren’t going quietly—they recently stunned Lucknow Super Giants, eliminating them from playoff contention and proving they can still throw a wrench into any side’s plans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow , India.

Date Friday, May 23, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue BRSABV Ekana Stadium Location Lucknow , India

How to watch RCB vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RCB vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

RCB have looked sharp across the board, with both bat and ball clicking at the right time. Virat Kohli continues to be the torchbearer with the willow, amassing 505 runs in 11 innings at a staggering average of 63.12 and a brisk strike rate of 143.46. He’s in red-hot form and remains the linchpin of the batting unit.

Phil Salt hasn’t posted monster scores, but his quick-fire starts have often set the tempo up top. Skipper Rajat Patidar has also stepped up with 239 runs in 10 games, batting at an impressive strike rate of 140.58.

Further down the order, RCB have the firepower of Tim David and Romario Shepherd to close out innings with a bang. Shepherd’s unforgettable 53* off just 14 balls against Chennai remains a stark reminder of what he can do in the death overs.

On the bowling front, the absence of Josh Hazlewood has been felt, especially with his reliability under pressure. Still, seasoned campaigners like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya have held the line with timely breakthroughs and control. The younger duo of Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar have promise but might be tested in crunch moments.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

With the pressure of qualification off their shoulders, Sunrisers Hyderabad have found some rhythm in recent games. Their win over LSG showed they're more than capable of playing spoilers.

A lot hinges on the top order, especially the in-form Abhishek Sharma, who’s been electric this season with 373 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 192.26. His 20-ball 59 at this very ground not long ago was a standout, and he’ll be eager to light it up again.

There’s still uncertainty around Travis Head's availability after a COVID-related absence last game. His return would only add more firepower at the top.

In the middle order, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar have all shown glimpses of brilliance without putting together consistent strings. Klaasen’s 47 off 28 in the last outing was promising—if he gets going again, RCB could be in for a real fight.

Down the order, Aniket Verma has flown under the radar but made useful contributions, boasting a strike rate of 156.

With the ball, Pat Cummins is finding his groove, and Harshal Patel has kept things tight with his bag of slower balls and cutters. Zeeshan Ansari and Eshan Malinga have chipped in with a combined 14 wickets and have helped control the middle overs efficiently.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Atharva Taide

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

RCB and SRH have locked horns 25 times in IPL history, and it's been a fairly even rivalry. Sunrisers Hyderabad have edged it with 13 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have claimed victory on 11 occasions. It's been a see-saw battle over the years, with neither side dominating for too long.

RCB vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 35°C+

35°C+ Pitch: Bowling-Friendly, low scoring

The surface at Ekana Stadium hasn't been the friendliest for batters this season. The ground's large boundaries make clearing the ropes a challenge, and the average first-innings score hovers around just 167. However, with dew expected to play a part in the second half, teams will be aiming for scores closer to the 180–190 mark to stay competitive.