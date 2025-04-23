How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for Match 42 of IPL 2025, where they’ll host a struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) outfit on Thursday, April 24.

RCB, currently sitting third on the table with 10 points from eight matches, are brimming with confidence after a convincing seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Yet, despite their strong form away from home, the Rajat Patidar-led side is still hunting for its first win in front of their home crowd this season—a record they'll be eager to correct.

On the other side, the Royals’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. With just two wins in eight games, they languish at eighth place. Their most recent outing ended in heartbreak, falling two runs short against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. To make matters worse, skipper Sanju Samson is ruled out due to injury, leaving Riyan Parag to continue in charge.

These two sides last met on April 13 in Jaipur, where RCB cruised to a nine-wicket victory. Chasing 174, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli laid the platform with a 92-run opening stand, dismantling the Royals’ attack with ease.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru , India.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru , India

How to watch RCB vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RCB vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

RCB’s top order continues to fire on all cylinders. Kohli, in particular, has been in imperious touch, amassing 322 runs at an average of 64, including four fifties. Salt, striking at 178, has been the perfect foil with his explosive approach. His 65 off 33 balls in their earlier win over RR earned him Player of the Match honors. Devdutt Padikkal adds further steel at No. 3, coming off a brisk 61 against Punjab.

The middle order features skipper Rajat Patidar—who has hammered 221 runs at a strike rate of 151—alongside big-hitters Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, and Liam Livingstone. David, in particular, has turned heads with 142 runs at a blistering strike rate of 194.52, having been dismissed just once in five outings. Behind the stumps, Sharma has been sharp with nine catches, while Livingstone has chipped in with both bat and ball, snaring two wickets.

With the ball, Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the charge for RCB, having bagged 12 wickets in eight games. Krunal Pandya, who’s struck 10 times this season, offers a valuable spin option despite an economy on the higher side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have complemented Hazlewood well, picking up 15 scalps between them.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against RR

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Rajasthan Royals face a daunting task ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and their troubles have only deepened with the absence of skipper Sanju Samson, who remains sidelined due to an abdominal injury picked up during the heart-stopping Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals. Samson, the Royals' second-highest run-getter this season with 223 runs at a strike rate of 143.58, leaves behind a significant void at the top of the order.

In his absence, teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is expected to retain his spot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. The 14-year-old prodigy made an instant impact on debut, smashing 34 off just 20 deliveries and featuring in an 85-run stand with Jaiswal. Jaiswal, who has been a rare bright spark for RR, will again shoulder much of the batting burden. He’s notched up 307 runs at a strike rate of 140, including four fifties, and remains the key wicket RCB will target.

Nitish Rana will walk in at No. 3, boasting a strike rate of 177 but still chasing that elusive big knock. Acting skipper Riyan Parag—tasked with leading a side in freefall—has quietly compiled 212 runs at 148.25 and will be central to the Royals' middle-order hopes. He’ll be joined by the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Shubham Dubey, all of whom possess firepower but have yet to consistently click. Jurel, with 191 runs at a strike rate of 154, has shown he can change gears when needed, while Dubey’s unbeaten 34 off 11 against SRH remains a glimpse of potential rather than a sign of reliability.

With the bat, RR has flickers of promise—but it’s the bowling unit that’s truly under the pump. Their attack has been leaking runs all tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga, who leads their bowling charge, has picked up 9 wickets in 6 matches but at a costly economy of 9.40. Jofra Archer, after enduring a nightmare 76-run spell against SRH—the most expensive four-over spell in IPL history—has bounced back with 8 wickets across 8 matches, but remains short of his best.

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana have been far from effective, combining for just six wickets over their last four appearances. With only seven bowlers rotated through the squad this season, Rajasthan’s options are thin, and against a red-hot RCB batting lineup, their under-pressure attack could be in for another long evening.

RR Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Records

When it comes to head-to-head battles between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, the rivalry has seen 33 encounters over the years. RCB holds a slight edge with 16 wins to their name, while RR have come out on top 14 times. Three games, meanwhile, ended without a result, leaving fans guessing what might've been.

RCB vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius

22 to 34 degrees Celsius Pitch: Batting-friendly

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been known as a hunting ground for teams chasing targets, and that trend has continued into IPL 2025. All three matches played at the venue so far have seen Royal Challengers Bengaluru put into bat first—and lose on each occasion. The pitches haven’t quite lived up to their batting-friendly reputation this season, especially during the first innings, where the ball has tended to grip and hold in the surface, making strokeplay tricky. With run-scoring not coming easy early on, building a steady foundation during the powerplay—while keeping wickets in hand—will be absolutely vital for any side batting first.