How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Super kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Super kings, as well as start time and team news.

RCB and PBKS are locked neck-and-neck on the IPL points table, sitting third and fourth respectively, with identical records of four wins and two losses from six outings. A marginally superior net run rate puts RCB just ahead. Both sides enter this fixture with momentum on their side after impressive wins last time out.

RCB delivered a statement performance in Jaipur, making light work of a 174-run chase against Rajasthan Royals. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli led from the front with commanding half-centuries, while Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a steady hand. With the ball, Krunal Pandya stood out, conceding just 29 runs in his full quota and taking a crucial wicket.

PBKS, meanwhile, pulled off one of the most dramatic wins in IPL history, successfully defending a meager total of 112 against the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders—a new record for the lowest total ever defended in the league. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged four wickets and Marco Jansen claimed three in a sensational bowling effort.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Super kings will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Date Friday, April 18, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, India

How to watch RCB vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between DC and RR online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RCB vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

Rajat Patidar's RCB side has built its campaign on consistency and all-round execution. Their dominant showing against Rajasthan reinforced their strength with the bat, and Patidar will want his side to play with the same aggressive flair, especially with the home crowd behind them.

Salt and Kohli will aim to give RCB another explosive start, while Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma form a solid middle core. The lower order, bolstered by Tim David, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, adds depth and finishing power.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar and Yash Dayal are key with the new ball, looking to strike early. Krunal Pandya continues to stifle opposition in the middle overs alongside Josh Hazlewood, while Suyash Sharma and Livingstone provide support with variety and control.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Rajat Patidar (c), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Punjab Super kings Team News

Shreyas Iyer will take great pride in his bowlers, who masterminded an improbable 16-run victory against KKR. The batters had an off day, but the bowling unit turned the game on its head. Iyer, though, will demand more steel from his top order, especially against a side that’s had the better of PBKS in recent meetings.

Priyansh Arya has led the charge with the bat this season and will again be central, opening with Prabhsimran Singh. Iyer himself, along with Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera, will look to hold the innings together. Down the order, quickfire runs from Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, and Marco Jansen could prove crucial.

The bowling, fresh off a historic performance, will look to keep the heat on. Jansen and Xavier Bartlett need to strike early, while Chahal, who was near-unplayable in the last game, will be expected to lead the middle-over squeeze with Arshdeep Singh. Maxwell and Shedge offer further options, giving the attack a well-rounded edge.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

