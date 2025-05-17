How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025. The showdown promises to be a high-stakes clash between two sides looking to solidify their playoff ambitions as the tournament enters its final stretch.

RCB come into this fixture riding high after a nail-biting win over the Chennai Super Kings. Despite posting a commanding total with the bat, Bengaluru were pushed to the brink as CSK mounted a fierce chase, falling just two runs short in a thriller. The victory added crucial points to RCB’s tally and more importantly, gave them a morale boost heading into this fixture.

Kolkata, meanwhile, are smarting from a narrow defeat at the hands of the same CSK side. The Knight Riders put up 179/6 after batting first, but their bowlers couldn’t keep things tight in the death overs, eventually conceding the game with just two balls remaining. It was a disappointing result, especially with playoffs in sight.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Date Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, Karnataka

How to watch KKR vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

KKR, on the other hand, have had a stop-start run with the bat. Ajinkya Rahane has been the standout performer, scoring 375 runs in 11 outings, but consistency has eluded the rest of the lineup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was brought in to replace Quinton de Kock at the top, but the move hasn’t paid the dividends they’d hoped for—raising the possibility of De Kock being reinstated to shore up the opening slot.

Sunil Narine has played a few cameo roles at the top of the order but hasn’t found a rhythm over a sustained stretch. Andre Russell, however, is beginning to hit top gear. The West Indian powerhouse followed a quick 38 off 21 with an unbeaten 57 from 25 balls in back-to-back matches, suggesting he's back to his best just when his team needs it most.

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a pleasant surprise, contributing 286 runs at a strike rate of 145.17, proving he belongs on the big stage. With Venkatesh Iyer sidelined due to injury, veteran Manish Pandey stepped up with a composed 36* in the last game, likely enough to keep him in the starting XI.

KKR's bowling attack has been a mixed bag. While Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have combined for 31 wickets, their economy in the final overs has been cause for concern. The spin duo of Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy remains KKR's most potent weapon through the middle overs, and how they fare against the likes of Kohli and Salt could dictate the outcome of this game.

With Moeen Ali opting out of the rest of the campaign, KKR may look to bring in left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson or South African quick Anrich Nortje to fill the void. Russell’s part-time bowling has also proved valuable, often chipping in with crucial breakthroughs during crunch moments.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma/ Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Virat Kohli continues to be the heartbeat of RCB’s batting unit. The veteran has been in sublime form this season, having amassed 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and an impressive strike rate of 143.46. He has a rich history of punishing KKR, with 1,021 runs in 32 innings against them at an average just above 40—making him the player to watch on Friday.

There’s encouraging news on the selection front for RCB as well. Explosive English opener Phil Salt, who missed the last outing due to illness, is expected to be back in the XI—strengthening the top order. His return could mean curtains for Jacob Bethell, who filled in on debut.

Skipper Rajat Patidar is also nearing full fitness and has resumed batting in the nets. He’s likely to be back for this one, bringing with him 239 runs in 10 matches at a healthy strike rate of 140.58. Meanwhile, the experienced Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal, adding more depth to the batting group.

In the lower order, Tim David and Romario Shepherd are the key finishers. Shepherd’s blistering unbeaten 53 off just 14 deliveries against CSK was a timely reminder of his match-winning potential. That kind of late-inning firepower could be pivotal against a KKR bowling unit that has shown signs of vulnerability at the death.

RCB will be without their pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood, which is a significant blow. However, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya have stepped up to share the load with crucial breakthroughs.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Quinton de Kock /Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact: Manish Pandey

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 35 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Of those encounters, KKR have had the upper hand more often, claiming victory in 20 matches. RCB, on the other hand, have emerged triumphant in 15 of those battles. The rivalry has seen its fair share of twists and turns, but it’s Kolkata who currently hold the edge in their head-to-head record.

KKR vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: cloudy

cloudy Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a paradise for batters, offering a true surface that makes stroke play a breeze and six-hitting almost routine. The pitch is generally flat and dependable, encouraging aggressive batting right from the start. Spinners occasionally get a look-in during the middle overs, just as we saw in the previous game played here. Still, unless there's a significant shift in the pitch behavior, bowlers are likely to find it tough going. The conditions heavily favor the batters, and any help for the bowlers is usually fleeting.