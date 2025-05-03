How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to square off against long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a high-octane IPL 2025 clash this Saturday.

RCB currently sit comfortably in third place on the points table, having chalked up 14 points from 10 outings. After a slow start to the season while tinkering with their playing combination, the Bengaluru-based franchise appears to have finally found its rhythm. Historically, RCB have struggled to maintain consistency despite boasting star-studded line-ups, often falling short when the pressure of playoffs mounted. This season, however, feels like a different story.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are enduring one of the most forgettable campaigns in their illustrious IPL history. With just four points to their name, the five-time champions are already mathematically out of the playoff picture. More than the losses themselves, it's the lack of intent and failure to adapt to the modern tempo of T20 cricket that have defined CSK’s struggles this season. Their game plan seems rooted in the past, and that’s cost them dearly.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs CSK: Date and Start Time

Date Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, Karnataka

How to watch RCB vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RCB vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

A major positive for RCB this season is that they’re no longer overly reliant on Virat Kohli. The return of Devdutt Padikkal has added spark to the top order, and the stylish left-hander has been in excellent nick, particularly on home turf in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar has slotted in perfectly at No. 4, consistently maintaining the tempo with his aggressive strokeplay from ball one. The lower middle order boasts reliable firepower in the form of Krunal Pandya, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma. Sharma, in particular, has emerged as a dependable finisher, calm under pressure and capable of clearing the ropes with ease.

RCB’s bowling has also come together well this year. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides control and swing up front, particularly with his ability to nip the ball back into right-handers. Josh Hazlewood has been a revelation, ranking among the leading wicket-takers this season. His knack for picking up key wickets has often tilted matches in RCB’s favor.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Chennai Super Kings Team News

For CSK, the lack of spark with the ball has been glaring. Mathisha Pathirana, who once played a pivotal role in their success, has failed to recapture his old form. Khaleel Ahmed, with over 60 IPL appearances, has shown glimpses of his ability but hasn't been a consistent threat. The seasoned spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t had much impact either. Noor Ahmad started the season brightly but has faded in recent weeks. Overall, CSK’s bowling unit has lacked bite and reliability.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact: Anshul Kamboj

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

In terms of head-to-head meetings, CSK have a clear edge with 21 wins from 34 encounters. RCB have won 12, and one game was washed out. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, both sides have five wins apiece from 11 contests, with one no result.

RCB vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: cloudy

cloudy Pitch: Batter-Friendly

Weather conditions in Bengaluru are set to be a concern heading into the clash, with light showers predicted around match time and temperatures hovering near 24°C. The rain threat looms large and could result in a shortened contest if play resumes following any delays. Given the forecast, the chances of a toss taking place seem slim, raising the possibility of a stop-start affair or even a washout.

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for favouring batters, with short boundaries and a lightning-fast outfield. Bowlers will need to rely on variations, particularly slower deliveries from the back of the hand, to make an impact. While the average first innings score in the last four games here stands at 158, anything under 200 might be considered below par given the conditions and the firepower both line-ups possess.