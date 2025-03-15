+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logo
Stream live on espn+
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

RB Leipzig vs Borussia DortmundRB LeipzigBorussia DortmundBundesliga

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pivotal showdown in the battle for Champions League qualification unfolds on Saturday as RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena in Bundesliga action.

Niko Kovac, the former Bayern Munich tactician, has endured a mixed start at the helm of Dortmund, guiding them to two victories but also suffering three defeats since his arrival. With just four points separating the two sides, the stakes are high.

Leipzig, sitting sixth in the standings, have seen their top-four aspirations falter, collecting just one win in their last nine league outings—leaving them a staggering 22 points adrift of the summit. However, with a full week to prepare, they hold a distinct advantage over Dortmund, who must shake off the fatigue of a grueling Champions League clash in midweek.

The reverse fixture saw Dortmund claim a narrow 2-1 victory, but with home comforts and fresher legs, Leipzig will be eager to settle the score and keep their European hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

RB LeipzigHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
1
P. Gulacsi
5
E. Bitshiabu
3
L. Geertruida
4
W. Orban
22
D. Raum
18
A. Vermeeren
17
R. Baku
10
X. Simons
44
K. Kampl
30
B. Sesko
11
I. Openda
1
G. Kobel
23
E. Can
4
N. Schlotterbeck
26
J. Ryerson
5
R. Bensebaini
14
M. Beier
10
J. Brandt
20
M. Sabitzer
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Rose

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig will have to cope without forward Antonio Nusa, meaning Xavi Simons and Ridle Baku are expected to operate on the flanks, providing support for strike duo Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda.

At the back, full-back Benjamin Henrichs remains sidelined until late May, which could see Lutsharel Geertruida and David Raum slot into the defensive setup. In midfield, Amadou Haidara and Arthur Vermeeren are likely to feature, with Leipzig missing Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Kevin Kampl, and Xaver Schlager.

Borussia Dortmund team news

On the other side, Borussia Dortmund must navigate the absence of defender Daniel Svensson, meaning a likely backline of Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Ramy Bensebaini.

In midfield, Dortmund will also be without Felix Nmecha, which could pave the way for Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Groß to form a partnership in the center of the park. Up front, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are expected to support lone striker Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Form

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

RBL

Last 5 matches

BVB

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement