How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The home side is fighting to secure European qualification, and the visitors are on the brink of clinching the league title. Leipzig sit fifth and are desperate for points to keep their Champions League hopes alive, while Bayern, eight points clear at the top, can seal the championship with a victory on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Leipzig come into this match on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, underlining their recent inconsistency and defensive vulnerabilities-they have conceded 11 goals in their last five outings and just two wins in their last six matches. The team remains reliant on the attacking output of Benjamin Sesko, who has scored three in his last five, and the creative influence of Xavi Simons, but the midfield and back line have struggled under pressure, particularly against top opposition.

Leipzig’s home form is a relative strength, with only two losses at Red Bull Arena this season, but the pressure is on to tighten up defensively and rediscover their early-season promise as they chase a crucial result against the league leaders.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich arrive in Leipzig full of confidence after a 3-0 win over Mainz, maintaining their position as the Bundesliga’s top scorers with 90 goals and boasting the league’s best defensive record. Vincent Kompany’s side has momentum, with Harry Kane leading the line-he has 24 league goals and remains central to Bayern’s attack, while Michael Olise has stepped up creatively with 12 assists in Jamal Musiala’s absence due to a hamstring injury.

Bayern’s squad rotation has kept energy levels high, and their away form is formidable, with just two losses on the road all season. A win would secure the Bundesliga title for Kompany in his debut season and mark Kane’s first major trophy, providing extra motivation for the visitors.

