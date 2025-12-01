How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Valencia look to put together back-to-back victories in La Liga on Monday night as they travel to Madrid for a clash with Rayo Vallecano. Los Che sit 16th in the table with 13 points from their first 13 matches, while Rayo are three points better off in 13th after an even spread of four wins, four draws and five losses across the opening stretch of the campaign.

Rayo head into this fixture licking their wounds after a 2-1 Conference League defeat to Slovan Bratislava, and domestically they've had to settle for stalemates in consecutive league games against Real Madrid and Real Oviedo. Inigo Perez guided the side to an impressive eighth-place finish last season, which secured European football, but matching that achievement now feels like an uphill climb given the competition crowding the middle of the table.

History tilts heavily in Rayo's favor. Valencia have managed just one win in their last nine meetings with Los Franjirrojos, that narrow 1-0 triumph at this very stadium back in December 2023. Five of the last eight league battles between the sides have ended all square, though Valencia arrive with renewed confidence after edging Levante 1-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

The match will be played at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, December 1, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Suspensions leave Rayo short for this one, with Pathe Ciss and Isi Palazón ruled out. The injury list is equally troublesome, as Abdul Mumin, Diego Mendez, Pedro Diaz and Oscar Trejo are unavailable, and both Randy Nteka and Iván Balliu need late fitness checks. Given the absences, Jorge de Frutos and Alemao are expected to spearhead the attack, with Alvaro García operating out wide.

Valencia team news

Valencia have personnel issues of their own. Mouctar Diakhaby remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Largie Ramazani is racing against time to prove his fitness. Up front, Hugo Duro is set to lead the line again after netting five goals in 14 appearances this season, with Arnaut Danjuma and Diego Lopez providing support in the final third. In midfield, Javi Guerra is expected to partner Pepelu, while club icon Jose Gaya is in line to make an incredible 388th appearance in the Valencia shirt.

