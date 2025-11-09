How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid look to keep the league train rolling on Sunday as they chase a fifth straight La Liga victory, welcoming Rayo Vallecano to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos sit comfortably at the summit, five points clear of Barcelona, though they head into this clash with a slight sting after a narrow 1-0 setback against Liverpool in the Champions League. Still, in domestic play, Xabi Alonso's side has been ruthless; last weekend's 4-0 dismantling of Valencia was just the latest reminder of why they're dictating the tempo of the title race heading into the international break.

Rayo, however, arrive with a story of their own. Yes, they were swept aside 4-0 by Villarreal in their last outing, but that scoreline hides how strong they’ve been recently, collecting five wins from their past seven matches across all competitions. This is a team that has found rhythm, identity, and a confidence that doesn't shrink on big stages.

And history backs that up. Los Franjirrojos have only fallen once in their last four league meetings with Real Madrid, with the other three ending level. That's not a fluke; that's a pattern. Add in the fact that Rayo enter this one with fresher legs, and the league leaders may have more of a scrap on their hands than the table suggests.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Rayo will still be shorthanded when they step out this weekend, with Luiz Felipe (hamstring) and Abdul Mumin (knee) both sidelined. There are also concerns over Diego Mendez, who remains a question mark as matchday approaches.

After Thursday's European outing, some fresh legs are expected in the XI. Jorge de Frutos, Alemao, Pedro Díaz, and Andrei Rațiu are all in line to rotate into the starting lineup. One man whose place is locked in? Álvaro García has been flying this season with five goals and three assists across all competitions. He’ll again be tasked with bringing the spark in the final third.

Real Madrid team news

On the Real Madrid side, Aurelien Tchouaméni is ruled out with a hamstring issue and won't be available until later in the month. Dani Carvajal (knee) and Antonio Rudiger (muscle) remain definite absentees, while David Alaba (calf) and Franco Mastantuono (groin) are also expected to miss the trip.

One positive boost for the visitors, though, came in midweek as Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury with a cameo. He's pushing for a start here, a tweak that could free Federico Valverde to play higher up the pitch. There’s also the possibility that Rodrygo reenters the attack, linking up with Vinicius Junior and talismanic scorer Kylian Mbappe to complete what could be a frightening front line away from home.

