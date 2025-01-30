How to watch today's Rangers vs Union SG Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Union St.Gilloise, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Union SG are gearing up for a crucial Europa League showdown on Thursday night, with both sides vying for a coveted top-eight finish in the league phase.

Currently sitting 13th in the table, the Glasgow giants have amassed 11 points from seven outings, while their Belgian counterparts are just two spots below them in 15th, also on 11 points. With the top eight just three points away, there’s everything to play for in this decisive encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Union St. Gilloise online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Rangers and Union St. Gilloise will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Union St. Gilloise kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Ibrox Stadium

The Europa League match between Rangers and Union St. Gilloise will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rangers team news

The home side will be without Dujon Sterling (foot), John Souttar (unspecified), and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee), as all three continue their recovery from injury setbacks. Meanwhile, the availability of Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny, and Leon Balogun remains uncertain after the trio missed the recent triumph over Dundee United due to knocks sustained in the clash against Manchester United.

Having started together in the attack against Dundee United, Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers could once again spearhead the frontline, with Ridvan Yilmaz and Nedim Bajrami providing width in Philippe Clement’s attacking setup.

Union St. Gilloise team news

The visitors also have their fair share of absentees, as Alessio Castro-Montes, Henok Teklab, and Sofiane Boufal are all sidelined through injury. Adding to their headaches, Christian Burgess and Koki Machida are both suspended after being sent off in last week's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Braga.

One player who continues to shine for Union SG is Franjo Ivanovic, who has been a revelation in his debut season. The forward has bagged 13 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, including four in seven Europa League outings, and will once again be the focal point of the visitors' attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAN Last 2 matches GIL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Rangers 3 - 0 Union St.Gilloise

Union St.Gilloise 2 - 0 Rangers 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

