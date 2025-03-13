How to watch today's Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Despite controlling large spells of the first leg, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe fell to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers, a wastefulness they cannot afford to repeat in Glasgow.

Given their inconsistent domestic form and the fact that Fenerbahçe were riding an 18-match unbeaten streak, few, myself included, expected Rangers to seize the upper hand in Istanbul last Thursday. However, once again, the Scottish side delivered another commanding display in the Europa League, securing a statement victory over the Turkish giants.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring early on, only for substitute Alexander Djiku to level with a spectacular overhead kick just before the half-hour mark. Yet, Rangers responded emphatically, as a Václav Cerny brace ensured they departed Turkey with a crucial two-goal cushion.

Barry Ferguson's men have now suffered just one defeat in their last seven outings in this competition (W4, D2, L1)—that heartbreaking stoppage-time loss at Old Trafford. Confidence will be high as they aim to see off a Fenerbahce side that has struggled on the road in Europe, winning just once in their last six away matches (W1, D3, L2).

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Rangers vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, March 13, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will likely be without defender Robin Propper, who was forced off midway through the first leg after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Dutchman is expected to miss out due to concussion protocols, paving the way for Leon Balogun to start alongside James Tavernier and John Souttar in a back three.

Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte are set to operate as wing-backs. No player has had a splash in the Europa League this season like Cerny, who has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals, two assists). The Czech winger is expected to retain his place.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, face significant injury concerns. Cağgar Soyuncu was forced off in the first leg with a hamstring problem and joins a growing absentee list that includes Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos (all knee), Bright Osayi-Samuel (thigh), and Ismail Yuksek (muscle).

Djiku, who replaced Soyuncu and got on the scoresheet, could retain his spot in the backline unless Mourinho opts to shift Sofyan Amrabat into defence alongside Milan Skriniar and Yusuf Akcicek, allowing Fred—back from suspension—to slot into midfield.

In attack, Anderson Talisca and Allan Saint-Maximin will be pushing for starts, but Mourinho is expected to rely on his experienced trio of Dusan Tadic, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Edin Dzeko as they attempt to overturn the deficit.

