How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers vs. the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are set for another AL West clash, with both sides aiming to climb the divisional ladder.

The Rangers (24-21) are riding a six-game win streak, while the Astros (22-21) have begun to shake off a sluggish start and re-enter the playoff conversation. Houston has struggled to find early rhythm but appears to be turning the corner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN, Victory+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 16, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

They'll hand the ball to Lance McCullers, who's hoping to finally settle in after missing the last two seasons due to injury. His return hasn't been smooth—he’s surrendered seven earned runs across just four innings of work. The Astros need him to rediscover the form he showed back in 2022 if they’re to stay in the race.

At the plate, the Astros have been inconsistent, managing just 4.14 runs per outing. The offense has leaned heavily on Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes, who've combined for 12 homers and a bulk of the team’s total bases. But beyond those two, the order has lacked depth—only four Houston hitters boast an OPS+ above league average. The lineup's imbalance has made it easier for opposing pitchers to navigate the weaker spots.

Houston Astros team news

On the other side, Texas has been carried by its starting rotation, and Nathan Eovaldi continues to be the anchor. The veteran right-hander has been in command all season, allowing only 13 earned runs through 55.2 innings while racking up 60 strikeouts. With a stingy 2.4% walk rate, .243 expected batting average against, and a 3.22 xERA, Eovaldi has kept hitters guessing and runs off the board.

The Rangers’ bats, however, haven’t quite kept pace. They’re averaging just 3.50 runs per game, with the offense largely driven by Corey Seager (.300/.346/.520, 6 HR) and Josh Smith (.314/.390/.463, 4 HR). Like Houston, Texas has a top-heavy lineup—only five players have an OPS+ over 100, and opponents have found ways to neutralize them by working around the few hot bats.

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros head-to-head record