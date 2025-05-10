How to watch today's Rangers vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Aberdeen square off for one final showdown this Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, just weeks after their feisty 1-1 stalemate at Pittodrie. While the title race has already slipped through the Gers' fingers, they'll be keen to finish on a high and dash any hopes Aberdeen have of sneaking into third place.

Rangers missed the chance to claim a historic third straight Old Firm win, something they haven't pulled off since January 2021, after sharing the spoils with Celtic last weekend. Still, despite being locked into second place, pride and momentum are very much on the line at Ibrox.

For Aberdeen, it's now or never. A stuttering display in last week's 1-0 defeat at St Mirren saw them extend their winless run in Paisley to ten league visits, a hoodoo stretching back to 2018. If the Dons are to claim the 'best of the rest' tag, they’ll need all three points in Glasgow and a bit of help elsewhere.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Premiership - Championship Group Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Dujon Sterling and Ridvan Yilmaz have both been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, with Tom Lawrence also a major doubt. Midfield duo Mohammed Diomande and Ianis Hagi were forced off in the draw with Celtic, which could open the door for Nedim Bajrami to drop deeper and Hamza Igamane to return to the starting XI.

Aberdeen team news

As for Aberdeen, boss Jimmy Thelin may ring the changes after last week's blunt attack. Pape Habib Gueye and Oday Dabbagh are pushing for starts, especially with five players likely sidelined, including Ester Sokler, Gavin Molloy, Kristers Tobers, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, and Vicente Besuijen.

