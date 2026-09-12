League Cup - Quarter Finals 13 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Ibrox Stadium

Today's game between Rangers and Celtic will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 7:00 AM.

Rangers vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow in the League Cup, with Derek McInnes's side facing a Celtic team that arrives in sharp domestic form under Martin O'Neill.

O'Neill, who secured a permanent contract after guiding Celtic to the Premiership title last season, has his squad firing on all cylinders in the league. Celtic have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and head into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 Premiership win at St. Johnstone.

Rangers come into the tie with momentum of their own. McInnes's side have strung together four consecutive Premiership wins, including a 1-0 victory over St. Mirren on September 9, and will draw confidence from playing at Ibrox in front of their own supporters.

Celtic's summer was not without disruption. Reo Hatate, the Japan international who featured across five title-winning squads at Parkhead, completed a deadline-day move to Burnley, leaving O'Neill to reconfigure his midfield ahead of a packed schedule.

The League Cup adds a cup-tie edge to what is always a fiercely contested fixture. Both clubs know a win here carries weight beyond the result, with a place in the next round at stake and bragging rights on the line across Glasgow.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers vs Celtic, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Derek McInnes has not confirmed his starting lineup for Rangers ahead of the League Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill is similarly yet to confirm his Celtic squad, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Rangers arrive in this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Jablonec in Conference League qualification. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Mirren on September 9, and they also claimed victories over Motherwell, Falkirk, and Aberdeen during that run.

Celtic have also won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 5-1 loss to LASK in Champions League qualification. In their last Premiership outing, they beat St. Johnstone 1-0 on September 9. Across their five most recent matches, Celtic have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their domestic record showing four wins from four league games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on May 10, 2026, when Celtic beat Rangers 3-1 in a Premiership fixture at Celtic Park. Before that, the clubs drew 0-0 in an FA Cup tie on March 8, 2026, and shared a 2-2 draw in the Premiership on March 1. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Celtic have won three times, with Rangers claiming one victory — a 3-1 Premiership win on January 3, 2026 — and one match ending in a draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rangers vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: