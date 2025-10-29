How to watch today's Racing vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Flamengo head into the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final with a slim advantage in their back pocket, as the Brazilian giants travel to Argentina to face Racing Club in what promises to be a tense night.

The opener in Rio was one-way traffic for long stretches – Flamengo bossed 72% possession and fired off 19 attempts compared to Racing's meager three – yet it took an 88th-minute strike from Jorge Carrascal to finally break the deadlock.

Racing can argue they stayed disciplined and held firm for almost the entire match, but the truth is they were hanging on for dear life for most of the evening. Flamengo looked sharper, quicker, and more dangerous in every phase, and Racing were arguably fortunate to leave Brazil trailing by only a single goal.

Racing Club vs Flamengo kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Flamengo will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Club team news

The hosts still have a few names stuck in the treatment room, with Alan Forneris (knee), Franco Pardo (muscle), and Elias Torres (knee) all sidelined. Beyond that, coach Gustavo Costas has a strong enough group at his disposal to chase this tie on home soil.

Their biggest hope rests on Adrian Martinez, the tournament's current top scorer with seven goals. He had one golden opportunity in the first leg but couldn't convert — he'll need to be far more clinical this time.

Flamengo team news

Flamengo, on the other hand, make the trip without a key figure. Star striker Pedro, who took three shots last week but failed to find the net, has suffered a broken hand and won’t feature. Everton is also unavailable, while Leo Ortiz and Nicolas de la Cruz appear set to miss out as well, with the latter struggling through illness.

That places even more weight on Giorgian De Arrascaeta, the creative heartbeat of this Flamengo side. He was constantly hovering around danger zones in the first leg, registering six touches in the box and four shots, two of which forced saves.

