Copa Sudamericana
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Racing vs Corinthians Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing vs CorinthiansCopa SudamericanaRacingCorinthians

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing (4th with zero points) and Corinthians (3rd with five points) are set to square off under the lights at the Estadio Centenario this Thursday, with both sides looking to bounce back from recent defeats in what promises to be a tense Copa Libertadores Group C encounter.

The Uruguayan outfit head into this clash licking their wounds after a 3-1 setback against Huracan in their last Copa Sudamericana outing.

Corinthians head to Montevideo looking to shake off the sting of a 2-1 defeat to Mirassol in the Brasileirao. Despite that stumble, the Brazilian giants enter this clash as clear frontrunners and will be eager to claw their way past América de Cali and into second place in Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Racing and Corinthians will be available to watch and stream online live on FuboFanatiz, and beIN Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing vs Corinthians kick-off time

Copa Sudamericana - Grp. C

The Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Palestino will be played at Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT on Thursday, May 152025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Racing team news

The Montevideo-based side are dealing with a growing injury list that could test their depth. Ramiro Brazionis (broken arm), Axel Atum and Esteban Da Silva (both with muscle tears), and Jose Varela (ACL tear) are all confirmed absentees. Key striker Hugo Silveira remains sidelined with a fractured tibia, while goalkeeper Renzo Bacchia is recovering from knee surgery. Veteran Sebastian Sosa is also ruled out with another muscle bundle tear, leaving Racing light on experience between the sticks.

Despite the setbacks, head coach Cristian Chambian is expected to field a competitive lineup, likely anchored by Lautaro Amade in goal and the experienced Gaston Bueno at the back. Creative spark Lucas Rodriguez and young attacker Bautista Tomatis will be counted on to unsettle Corinthians' defence.

Corinthians team news

The visitors arrive in Uruguay with just one confirmed absence – centre-back Gustavo Henrique, who is struggling with a groin issue and won't be risked. Outside of that, recently appointed manager Dorival Junior should have a full squad to choose from, including the likes of Angel Romero, Memphis Depay, Igor Coronado, and Talles Magno, who are all expected to feature in the attacking third.

Form

RAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

COR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RAC

Last 5 matches

COR

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

