How to watch today's Racing vs Bucaramanga Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Bucaramanga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Club will look to continue their strong early form in the Copa Libertadores when they host Bucaramanga at the Estadio Juan Domingo Perón this Thursday, April 10.

The Buenos Aires outfit head into this continental showdown brimming with confidence after a commanding 4-1 demolition of Banfield in domestic action over the weekend. Adrian Martínez stole the spotlight with a blistering hat-trick, putting Racing 3-0 up just 10 minutes into the second half. Santiago Solari chipped in with a fourth in the 76th minute, sealing the deal before Agustín Alaniz grabbed a late consolation for the visitors in stoppage time.

In contrast, Bucaramanga will be looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat on the road to Deportes Tolima in Colombia’s top flight. Frank Castañeda gave Los Leopardos the lead with a 39th-minute strike, but the hosts turned the game around with second-half goals from Andrés Arroyo and Adrián Osorio, the latter netting the winner with under 10 minutes to play.

Now shifting their focus back to continental matters, Bucaramanga will be eager to build on their dramatic 3-3 home draw against Colo Colo on Matchday 1. However, they face a tall task against a Racing side riding high atop Group E following a statement 3-0 away win at Fortaleza. The Argentine club sit first in the group, while Bucaramanga currently occupy third.

How to watch Racing Club vs Bucaramanga online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Racing and Bucaramanga will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect (with Sling TV).

Racing Club vs Bucaramanga kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Bucaramanga will be played at Estadio Presidente Perón in Avellaneda, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, April 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

Racing Club, the holders of the 1967 Copa Libertadores crown, head into Thursday's clash on the back of a dominant 4-1 triumph over Banfield. Despite that resounding result, their domestic campaign has yet to fully click into gear—they currently sit a modest tenth in Group B of the Argentine league, with just 16 points from 12 outings.

All eyes will be on Adrian Martínez, who lit up the weekend fixture with a clinical hat-trick and will once again be expected to lead the line with purpose.

Bucaramanga team news

Bucaramanga head into Thursday's showdown with a clean bill of health, allowing them to prepare at full strength. With no injuries disrupting their plans, the Colombian side knows the stakes are high—after surrendering two crucial points at home in their opener against Colo Colo, avoiding another setback on the road is imperative if they’re to stay competitive in Group E.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

