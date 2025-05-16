How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign FC heads to Kentucky this weekend for a crucial clash with Racing Louisville FC, with both sides neck-and-neck in the NWSL table.

Louisville comes into this one on a high after claiming a statement victory over a strong Gotham side. Taylor Flint delivered the game's decisive blow in the 56th minute, securing Racing's third win of the campaign. That result lifts them to ninth in the standings with an even 3-3-3 record, and momentum clearly on their side.

Seattle, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a narrow home loss to Houston. While the Reign had their moments, especially with several threatening deliveries into the box, they couldn't find the finishing touch. Instead, it was Dash rookie Maggie Graham who struck in the 56th minute to seal all three points for the visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, May 16, 2025, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville are also navigating a lengthy availability list. Jordan Baggett and Bethany Balcer are out for personal reasons, while Ary Borges serves a suspension. Meanwhile, Katie Lund, Maddie Pokorny, Olivia Sekany, and Kirsten Wright remain out with injuries.

Louisville's pressing game paid off last weekend in a hard-fought win over Gotham FC. They clogged up the midfield and created key turnovers, leading to Taylor Flint’s match-winning strike. Up top, Emma Sears continues to shine with four goals this season, while goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer came up big with five crucial saves to earn the clean sheet.

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign heads into this weekend's clash with Racing Louisville carrying a handful of injury setbacks. Ryanne Brown (knee), Jess Fishlock (leg), Veronica Latsko (lower leg), Cassie Miller (leg), and Nérilia Mondesir (leg) are all sidelined.

Despite the absences, the Reign continue to lean on standout keeper Claudia Dickey, who ranks among the league's top five in both saves and goals-against average, a testament to her consistency between the posts. Defenders Jordyn Bugg and Phoebe McClernon have been ever-present at the back, starting every match and combining for eight clearances last time out, limiting Houston to just three total shots. Up front, youngsters Emeri Adames and Maddie Dahlien have been a lively presence, pushing the tempo and seeking their second goals of the season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links