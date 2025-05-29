How to watch today's Racing Club vs Fortaleza Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Fortaleza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Club are firmly in the driver's seat to top Group G in the 2025 Copa Libertadores, but they'll need to hold off a late charge from Fortaleza, who still have a chance to snatch first place on the final matchday.

Managed by Gustavo Costas and led at board level by former Inter Milan forward Diego Milito, Racing have been in ruthless form in this competition. They crushed Colo-Colo 4-0 last time out, a result that followed an equally dominant 4-0 win away at Atletico Bucaramanga two weeks prior.

Their Brazilian visitors, on the other hand, arrive with the wind knocked out of their sails after a 2-0 defeat at home to Cruzeiro in Serie A. That latest stumble means Fortaleza have now won just two of their last 15 outings in all competitions, a run of form that leaves them vulnerable to being leapfrogged by Bucaramanga for a top-two finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Club vs Fortaleza online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, ViX, beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Club vs Fortaleza kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Racing Club and Fortaleza will be played at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron in Avellaneda, Argentina, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Club team news

Racing head into Thursday's showdown with a near-full squad, although there are concerns over Maximiliano Salas, who is nursing a fitness issue. If the forward is sidelined, Ramiro Degregorio and Santiago Solari are expected to support in-form striker Adrian Martinez, fresh off a brace in their last Libertadores fixture.

Defensively, Agustin Garcia Basso and Bruno Zuculini are unlikely to be involved due to lingering injury concerns.

Fortaleza team news

For Fortaleza, doubts remain over Lucas Sasha, who has sat out the last two games. If he misses out again, Juan Pablo Vojvoda is likely to go with a midfield trio of Pol Fernandez, Ze Welison, and Emmanuel Martinez to steady the ship.

Interestingly, Pedro Augusto, who received a red card shortly after coming off the bench in the Cruzeiro defeat, is still eligible to feature in this all-important clash and might yet play a part as Fortaleza chase a crucial result in Buenos Aires.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RAC Last match FOR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Fortaleza 0 - 3 Racing Club 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links