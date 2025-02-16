How to watch today's Queretaro vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio Corregidora will set the stage for a Sunday showdown between Querétaro and Monterrey.

Heading into this clash, Rayados find themselves in a turbulent spell, struggling for consistency in Liga MX. Their latest setback, a disappointing loss to Bravos de Juárez, has seen them slip to 13th place in the standings.

On the flip side, Monterrey showcased their attacking prowess in continental action, emerging as the second-highest scoring Liga MX side in the opening round of the Concacaf Champions Cup. They dismantled Forge FC with a commanding 5-0 victory, comfortably booking their spot in the round of 16.

Now, the primary challenge lies in finding the right chemistry within the squad and rediscovering their rhythm on the domestic front.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queretaro FC vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Monterrey will be played at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro FC team news

In last week's clash with Atletico San Luis, Queretaro saw just 35% of the ball, but that didn't stop Benjamin Mora's men from having the final say. Despite spending much of the match on the back foot, they made their moment count, edging out a 1-0 victory at the final whistle.

Monterrey team news

Rayados sent shockwaves through Mexican football by securing the signature of Spanish veteran Sergio Ramos, a blockbuster move that few saw coming. The former Sevilla defender had been out of action for an extended spell, but he's now gearing up for his highly anticipated debut with Monterrey in March.

After nearly a year on the sidelines, the seasoned center-back is expected to make his first appearance in Liga MX when Rayados take on Santos Laguna in the Round 10 finale, a moment that promises to be a spectacle for fans eagerly awaiting his return to the pitch.

At present, Sergio Canales is the heartbeat of this team, and rightfully so. The Spanish playmaker is a cut above the rest, leading with both skill and determination. His ability to influence games with goals and assists has made him indispensable, and without their No. 10 pulling the strings, Monterrey often look lost.

Meanwhile, German Berterame, who found the net midweek against Forge FC, will be hoping that strike serves as a confidence booster. The Argentine-born forward, now a naturalized Mexican, could play a crucial role in Rayados' quest for a much-needed turnaround.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links