How to watch today's Queretaro vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Wednesday's Liga MX Clausura action features a tight mid-table clash as Querétaro host Atlas at Estadio La Corregidora, with just three points separating the two clubs heading into Matchday 16.

Atlas currently sit 15th in the standings on 14 points, trailing Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by seven points for the final Play-In berth, a gap they'll be desperate to close before time runs out.

While their Clausura campaign has been inconsistent, Atlas did manage a postseason appearance during the Apertura phase, sneaking into 10th before falling short in the No. 8 seed playoff against Tijuana.

Queretaro FC head into the round sitting 13th on the table with 17 points to their name. However, their home form has been far from convincing — they've come up short in half of their 16 league outings at Estadio La Corregidora.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Atlas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Queretaro FC vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

This Liga MX match will be played at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro head into this fixture with a clean bill of health and no suspensions. That gives the side a full-strength squad, with Pérez expected to spearhead the attack once again, flanked by the creativity of Rodrigo Bogarin and Josue Colman in midfield.

Atlas team news

Gustavo Del Prete remains sidelined with a knee sprain and is expected to be out for roughly another week as he continues his recovery process.

Carlos Cruz is still a long-term absentee as he works his way back from a cruciate ligament tear, with a return not anticipated until early November 2025. There's also no set timetable for Eduardo Zaldivar, who is nursing a knee injury, while Mauro Manotas remains unavailable indefinitely due to a similar ligament setback.

Brayan Lozano continues to battle a groin strain, with no firm return date confirmed.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

