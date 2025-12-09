How to watch today's Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Queens Park Rangers will be out to make it back-to-back league wins when they welcome Birmingham City to Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperate to steady the ship after coming away empty-handed from Saturday's trip to Southampton.

QPR are riding a real wave of momentum right now, pocketing nine points from their last four outings. The R's edged past Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in tight affairs before being brought back down to earth with a 3-1 loss away to Norwich City.

However, QPR bounced straight back at the weekend, producing a confident 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion. Jonathan Varane opened the scoring before Rumarn Burrell stole the headlines with a second-half double. That result has fired QPR into 10th place and within touching distance of the playoff scrap, just two points outside the top six.

Birmingham may be level on points with QPR, separated only by goal difference, but the mood in their camp is far gloomier after Saturday’s setback at St Mary's. Blues fell two goals behind before Demarai Gray halved the deficit shortly after the restart, only for Adam Armstrong to snuff out any hopes of a comeback.

The 3-1 defeat means Chris Davies' men remain without an away win in four league matches (D1, L3), a run they will desperately want to end in the capital.

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The Championship match between QPR and Birmingham City will be played at Loftus Road in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR are still expected to be without Ziyad Larkeche, Sam Field, Harvey Vale and Rayan Kolli.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer could return to the squad after missing the previous two games through injury, while the status of Ilias Chair remains up in the air after the attacker was forced off before halftime in the West Brom clash.

Birmingham team news

Birmingham make the journey south, missing Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Willum Thor Willumsson and Scott Wright. Should Alex Cochrane fail to shake off the knock he picked up at Southampton, Jack Robinson is waiting in the wings to step into the XI.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray will be hoping to keep his purple patch rolling, having found the back of the net four times in his last six appearances for the club.

