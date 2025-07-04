How to watch today's Queen's Park vs Celtic pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Queen's Park and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are back in pre-season action tomorrow as Brendan Rodgers takes his side across Glasgow to face Queen's Park at the City Stadium.

With international players still enjoying their summer break, this fixture offers a valuable runout for those already back in training at Lennoxtown.

Over at Queen's Park, there's been a managerial reshuffle and a considerable shake-up in the dressing room, adding extra intrigue to this early test.

How to watch Queen's Park vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

While the match won’t be televised, fans can catch every kick via live stream on Celtic TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Queen's Park vs Celtic kick-off time

The match takes place at the Queen's Park Football Club Stadium in Mount Florida, Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 4, with kick-off scheduled for 2:45 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Queen's Park team news

Sean Crighton has officially begun his tenure as Queen's Park head coach, launching his new era alongside assistant Jim Duffy, new physio Jorge Pismante, and head of sport science Ross Banks on June 18.

In squad news, Seb Drozd has put pen to paper on a contract extension, while the club has also unveiled its first signing of the summer window, and it's a familiar face. Aidan Connolly returns to the Spiders more than a decade after first departing, marking a homecoming 12 years in the making.

Celtic team news

The bulk of the squad will be made up of returning first-teamers and promising academy talent.

Luke McCowan, Auston Trusty, and captain Callum McGregor are expected to feature, while new signings Ross Doohan and Callum Osmond could pull on the Hoops for the first time.

It's also a golden opportunity for fringe players and youngsters to catch the manager's eye and stake a claim ahead of the new season.

