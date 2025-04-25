How to watch today's QPR vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to climb to the summit of the Championship standings when they travel to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers in the penultimate fixture of their 2024-25 campaign on Saturday afternoon.

QPR, revitalized under former Hammarby boss Martí Cifuentes, have enjoyed a solid spring revival that ensured their survival in England's second tier. However, their recent momentum took a hit on Easter Monday, when they fell 2-1 at home to Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker's Burnley side have already sealed a return to the Premier League, joining Leeds United in automatic promotion after edging Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor last week. The Clarets boast the Championship's best defensive record, shipping just 15 goals across 44 matches—and now have their sights set on snatching the title, sitting level on points with Leeds but trailing narrowly on goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Burnley will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial today).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with kick-off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR remain hamstrung by a hefty injury list, with Koki Saito, Jonathan Varane, Sam Field, Alfie Lloyd, Zan Celar, Steve Cook, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Harvey Vale all sidelined. In response, Cifuentes is expected to reshuffle his XI.

Karamoko Dembele, who made an impact off the bench against Swansea, is in contention to start, while Michael Frey could also be handed a place in the lineup. Despite changes in attack, the backline and central midfield duo are likely to remain intact. Harrison Ashby, who was withdrawn early in their previous outing, is expected to be fit.

Burnley team news

For Burnley, injuries continue to sideline Manuel Benson, Lyle Foster, Enock Agyei, Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, and Jonjo Shelvey, but there are no new concerns heading into the weekend. Parker could opt to stick with the same starting XI that delivered against Sheffield United.

Midfield talisman Josh Brownhill is again expected to anchor the centre of the park. The Clarets captain has enjoyed a standout season, bagging 16 goals and providing five assists in 42 appearances. Zian Flemming has also been a reliable contributor, notching 12 goals in 36 games as Burnley chase silverware to cap off their successful campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links