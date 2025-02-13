How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Cavalry FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cavalry FC stands on the brink of making history as they head to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, aiming to become the first Canadian Premier League side to progress in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their opponents? Liga MX heavyweights Pumas UNAM will be eager to overturn their first-leg defeat.

Last week, Cavalry FC etched their name into the history books, securing a landmark 2-1 victory over Pumas UNAM in the opening leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup first-round clash. It was an unprecedented moment for the CPL, marking not only the league’s maiden triumph in Concacaf’s elite club competition but also the first time a CPL outfit had toppled a Liga MX opponent. The result sent shockwaves across the region and set the stage for a high-stakes return leg.

Now, the Calgary-based club has a golden opportunity to achieve yet another milestone. A win or draw on Thursday would see them become the first CPL side to advance beyond the tournament’s opening round. Should they pull it off, Cavalry will book a spot in the round of 16, where Costa Rican powerhouse Liga Deportiva Alajuelense awaits.

Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Olimpico Universitario

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Cavalry FC will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT/6 pm MT/ 5 pm PT on Thursday, February 13, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM are expected to field a much stronger side this time around. They opted for heavy rotation in the first leg but signaled their intent over the weekend by resting key players in their Liga MX Clausura clash against Mazatlán. Despite a lackluster display, Pumas snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win, courtesy of a Piero Quispe goal deep into stoppage time. That victory lifted them to fifth in the league standings, though concerns linger over their overall form under head coach Gustavo Lema, especially after their setback in Canada.

With their backs against the wall, expect Pumas to come out swinging. The likes of Guillermo Martínez and Ignacio Pussetto are poised to play bigger roles in attack, while Panamanian midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla could also be introduced after missing the first leg. In his pre-match presser, Lema acknowledged his squad has struggled without César Huerta, who departed for Anderlecht in January, and finding attacking solutions remains a priority.

Injuries could complicate matters for Pumas, though. Defensive stalwart Nathan Silva limped off before halftime against Mazatlán and has been ruled out for the return leg, while Rodrigo López was substituted late due to fatigue from the trip to Canada. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alex Padilla, who faced criticism after his Pumas debut last week, will retain his spot between the posts, as confirmed by Lema.

Cavalry FC team news

Cavalry FC's starting lineup in the first leg raised a few eyebrows, with Tommy Wheeldon Jr. opting for a couple of unexpected changes from the side that featured in last November's CPL Final—excluding the departed Daan Klomp. Right-back Fraser Aird made way for Nicolas Wahling, while Charlie Trafford stepped into midfield in place of Diego Gutierrez. Though some of these tweaks were influenced by minor injuries picked up in training, Wheeldon Jr. was handsomely rewarded for his selections.

Wahling, playing in an unfamiliar role, injected real energy into the attack down the right flank, while Trafford dominated in midfield and capped off his performance with Cavalry's opening goal. With the second leg looming, Wheeldon Jr. faces a selection dilemma. If fully fit, it would be hard to overlook Gutiérrez and Aird, but with the first-leg adjustments working so seamlessly, does he really need to tinker with a winning formula?

CUN Last match CAV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Cavalry FC 2 - 1 Club Universidad Nacional 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

