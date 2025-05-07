How to watch today's Puerto Cabella vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Academia Puerto Cabello and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuelan outfit Puerto Cabello and Brazilian side Vasco da Gama are set to square off in Copa Sudamericana Group Stage Round 4 at Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado in Valencia, a crucial clash for both clubs with knockout implications looming.

After a forgettable Clausura campaign last year, where Puerto Cabello stumbled to 11th out of 14, the tide seemed to turn in early 2025. They locked up a spot in the Liga FUTVE Playoffs thanks to a string of strong early-season showings.

However, recent form has taken a nosedive. In continental play, La Academia have managed just a single point from their first three Sudamericana outings. Another slip-up on home soil could all but shut the door on their hopes of reaching the next phase.

Vasco, meanwhile, have floated around mid-table in Brazil's top flight over the past couple of seasons, and their current league form isn't doing them any favors either, just seven points from their first seven Serie A matches. That said, they've been more stable on the continental front, holding second place in Group B with five points, level with leaders Lanus.

But the feeling around the club is one of untapped potential. Discontent with underwhelming performances led to the sacking of head coach Fabio Carille in late April, with club legend Felipe Loureiro stepping in as interim boss.

The Copa Sudamericana match between Academia Puerto Cabello and Vasco da Gama will be played at Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Academia Puerto Cabello team news

Puerto Cabello head into this clash in shaky form, having picked up just two wins from their last ten outings. Goals have been hard to come by, with the team managing only eight during that stretch, highlighting their struggles in the final third.

One bright spark, however, has been Neftali Manzambi, who's bagged four goals in 14 appearances this season. He'll be the key man to keep an eye on as La Academia look to turn their fortunes around.

Vasco da Gama team news

Vasco's injury woes have only added to their headaches. Both Lucas Freitas and Loide Augusto were forced off early against Palmeiras, joining an already crowded injury list that includes Mauricio Lemos, Manuel Capasso, Dimitri Payet, Guilherme Estrella, and David.

Felipe's early stint at the helm hasn't exactly sparked a revival either, just one point collected across matches against Operario PR and Palmeiras.

APC Last match VAS 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Vasco da Gama 1 - 0 Academia Puerto Cabello 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

