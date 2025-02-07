How to watch today's Puebla vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla FC is set to welcome CF América to the Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Saturday for a Matchday 6 clash in the Primera División. This encounter pits two sides on opposite ends of the form spectrum, with the hosts looking to build momentum while the visitors aim to maintain their dominant run.

Puebla has endured a rocky start to the campaign, currently sitting 12th in the standings with just 5 points to their name. Their lone triumph came in their most recent outing, a well-earned 2-0 away victory over Santos Laguna. Prior to that, they had struggled to find consistency, recording two stalemates and suffering two defeats. Despite their inconsistent results, they have found the net five times while conceding the same number.

Meanwhile, America has been nothing short of sensational, leading the league with 13 points after five matches. Still undefeated, Las Aguilas have racked up four wins and a draw, netting an impressive 13 goals while conceding just twice. Their latest masterclass was a commanding 4-0 demolition of FC Juarez, a performance that underscored their attacking firepower and reinforced their credentials as title contenders.

Puebla vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and Club America will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Under the guidance of Pablo Guede, Puebla FC has adopted a tactical setup that prioritizes defensive solidity. However, their struggles on home turf—having lost both matches at Estadio Cuauhtemoc this season—are a growing concern. If they are to climb the league table, a significant uptick in performance is required. Guede's main task will be to instill self-belief in his squad while finding a way to sharpen their attacking edge, particularly against a high-flying CF América side.

CF America team news

For the visitors, Henry Martin has been the main man in front of goal, already bagging eight goals this campaign. Managed by the tactically astute Andre Jardine, Las Águilas have embraced an attacking, high-intensity style that has delivered exceptional results. Their recent outings highlight a well-oiled offensive unit, with players combining fluidly and finishing with ruthless efficiency. Riding a wave of confidence, they will look to keep their unbeaten run intact against a Puebla team desperate to turn their home fortunes around.

Jardine boasts an impressive 4-1-1 record against Puebla, but he will be without key forward Rodrigo Aguirre, who suffered a serious injury a few matches ago. Even so, the Brazilian tactician has no shortage of attacking firepower at his disposal as he aims to keep América firmly at the top of the standings.

