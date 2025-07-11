How to watch today's Puebla vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The new Liga MX campaign gets underway on Friday night as Club Puebla host Atlas FC at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, with both sides eager to start the season on the front foot.

Puebla endured a miserable end to the 2024-25 season, going scoreless in their final six outings and limping to a 17th-place finish. Manager Pablo Guede has plenty of fixing to do, particularly in the final third. However, there’s cautious optimism that new arrivals Edgar Guerra and Owen Gonzalez could inject some much-needed attacking flair. That duo helped Puebla finally break their scoring drought in a recent friendly against Club América, even if they fell 2-1.

With that warm-up under their belts, Puebla should be sharper than Atlas, who haven’t played a competitive match since April. Still, Gonzalo Pineda’s side wrapped up last season with a bit of momentum, avoiding defeat in their final two games to secure a 14th-place finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Puebla vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Puebla and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Puebla vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Puebla team news

Head coach Pablo Guede has nearly a full squad at his disposal, with Alberto Herrera the only absentee.

Atlas team news

Atlas, meanwhile, travel to Puebla City without several key players. Edgar Zaldivar, Mauro Manotas, and Jordy Caicedo are all sidelined through injury, forcing manager Gonzalo Pineda to reshuffle his plans heading into this opening clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links