How to watch today's PSG Women vs Real Madrid Femenino Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid Femenino will look to keep their momentum rolling when they travel to the French capital to face PSG Women on Thursday in matchday two of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

For Paris Saint-Germain Women, it’s been a nightmare start to their European campaign. They were dismantled 4-0 by Wolfsburg in Germany on opening night, a result that laid bare their struggles in front of goal and defensive frailties. The French giants failed to make their chances count, leaving them goalless and short on confidence.

That defeat was followed by another humbling experience on home soil, as they were thrashed 6-1 by Lyon Women in league play, adding to the growing pressure on the squad. Returning to the Parc des Princes, Les Parisiennes will be desperate to steady the ship and restore pride in front of their home supporters.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid Femenino couldn't have asked for a better start to their Champions League journey. The Spanish side sent a strong message to the rest of Europe with a dazzling 6-2 victory over AS Roma, underlining their intent to be genuine contenders.

That form carried over into domestic competition, where Las Blancas comfortably dispatched Athletic Bilbao Women 4-1 on the road. The win cemented their place as Barcelona’s nearest challengers in the league, though they still trail the runaway leaders by seven points.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid Femenino will be played at Stade Sebastien Charlety in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 16, in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Head coach Paulo Cesar will have the luxury of a fully fit squad at his disposal for matchday two, with no injuries or suspensions disrupting his plans. Even so, the Brazilian tactician might still opt for a few tactical adjustments, particularly in the attacking third, as he looks to inject more precision and bite into his side's frontline.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Real Madrid Femenino head into their trip to Paris brimming with confidence after a dazzling start to their European campaign. The Spanish outfit are currently in red-hot form, winning eight of their last nine outings across all competitions. Their attack has been relentless, racking up at least three goals in each of their last five triumphs, a testament to their growing cohesion and offensive firepower.

Scottish playmaker Caroline Weir has been at the heart of that success, notching back-to-back braces and proving to be a nightmare for opposition defenses. She's widely expected to retain her place in the starting XI, with coach Pau Quesada viewing her as a crucial weapon against PSG’s backline. However, there’s some concern over Linda Caicedo, who limped off late in the first match with a suspected hamstring issue. Her status for Thursday’s showdown remains uncertain.

