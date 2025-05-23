How to watch today's PSG vs Reims Coupe de France final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain comes down on the French domestic season this Saturday, as Paris Saint-Germain and Reims square off in the Coupe de France final at the Stade de France — two clubs arriving from very different paths.

For Luis Enrique's PSG, the match offers a chance to move one step closer to a historic treble. Having already coasted to a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 crown, the Parisians now turn their attention to silverware number two — with next weekend's Champions League final against Inter Milan looming on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Reims enter the spotlight with relegation concerns still hanging over them. A final-day defeat at Lille saw them tumble into the play-off spot, and although they battled to a 1-1 draw at Metz in the first leg on Wednesday, survival remains undecided ahead of next week’s return leg.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coupe de France final between PSG and Reims will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims kick-off time

Coupe de France - Coupe de France Stade de France

The Coupe de France final between PSG and Reims will be played at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Enrique looks set to name a full-strength side, perhaps even a dress rehearsal for the Inter clash — fitness permitting. The only real selection dilemma lies out wide, where Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue are jostling for a starting spot next to Ousmane Dembele, the club's standout performer this season, and January arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The good news for PSG is that the squad is fully fit. Should Enrique choose to rotate, he’s got firepower in reserve — Goncalo Ramos, in particular, who leads the club’s Coupe de France scoring chart with five goals.

Reims team news

As for Reims, it's a different story on the injury front. Reda Khadra, Mohamed Daramy, and Yaya Fofana are all sidelined, while Teddy Teuma, the hero of their semi-final, hasn't featured since that night and appears to be on his way out of the club.

There's hope that Junya Ito could return after missing the midweek clash — a major boost considering no one created more chances in Ligue 1 this season than the Japanese winger. His countryman Keito Nakamura, who leads the team with 12 goals, will shoulder much of the attacking burden once again after returning from suspension to play a full game against Metz.

