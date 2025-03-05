How to watch today's PSG vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool are set for a high-stakes showdown in the French capital as they lock horns with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last-16.

Arne Slot's men secured direct passage to this stage by topping the league phase, whereas their midweek opponents had to navigate a knockout play-off against Brest. PSG breezed past their domestic counterparts with a staggering 10-0 aggregate victory, but they now face a sterner test against the Premier League frontrunners.

Both sides have been in scintillating form in recent months. Luis Enrique's side remains unbeaten across all competitions since their narrow 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in late November.

Meanwhile, Liverpool tightened their grip on the English top flight with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, stretching their lead at the summit to 13 points. The Reds have suffered just one league defeat all season and dominated their European campaign, with their only blemish—a matchday eight loss to PSV—coming after they had already secured a top-two finish.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Liverpool will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Paris Saint-Germain approach the first leg of this high-stakes showdown with a fully fit squad, as all their key figures are available for selection.

Vitinha and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia were afforded a breather over the weekend, but both are primed to return to the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the electric duo of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola will pose a serious threat from the flanks, with their pace and trickery capable of unsettling any defense.

Liverpool team news

On the other side, Arne Slot will have the bulk of his Liverpool squad at his disposal, though there are a few notable absentees. Joe Gomez is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could miss most of the campaign, while Conor Bradley is expected to be unavailable for the next few weeks. Midfielder Tyler Morton is also out of contention, but beyond that, the Reds will be able to field a near full-strength XI as they look to secure a crucial first-leg advantage.

Leading the charge is Mohamed Salah, who has been in the form of his life this season, rewriting the record books with his remarkable goal contributions. His Premier League numbers have been nothing short of sensational, and he has carried that dominance onto the European stage, directly influencing seven goals in as many Champions League outings.

