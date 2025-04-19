How to watch today's PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Havre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain continue their pursuit of a historic treble this weekend as they welcome struggling Le Havre to the Parc des Princes, just days after narrowly advancing in Europe.

Luis Enrique, no stranger to continental glory after guiding Barcelona to the treble in 2014-15, sees similar potential in his current side. Despite a tense second leg against Aston Villa in midweek, PSG held on to book a UEFA Champions League semi-final berth for the fourth time in six seasons.

After surging to a 2-0 lead at Villa Park, extending their aggregate advantage to 5-1, the Parisiens looked set for a cruise, only to concede three unanswered goals before ultimately surviving the late onslaught.

As for Le Havre, the outlook is far gloomier. Sitting precariously in 16th, just inside the relegation playoff spot, Didier Digard's men are staring down the barrel as the season approaches its climax.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has seen glimmers of fight in his squad lately, but last weekend’s 5-0 mauling by Rennes at home brought any momentum to a screeching halt. Goals flew in from all angles—Azor Matusiwa, Lorenz Assignon, Armand Kalimuendo, Mousa Al Tamari, and Carlos Andres Gomez all getting on the scoresheet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

With the Ligue 1 title already sewn up, rotation is likely for Luis Enrique this weekend, especially with a fully fit squad at his disposal and bigger challenges on the horizon.

Le Havre team news

To make matters worse, Le Havre head to the capital with a handful of injury concerns. Yanis Zouaoui, Daren Mosengo, Antoine Joujou, and Andy Logbo are all doubts, while Yann Kitala is sidelined with a thigh problem.

